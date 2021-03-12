Oil Exploration To Hit Record High In Guyana

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins SellBuy 65.61 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 mins SellBuy 69.19 -0.44 -0.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Graph up Mars US 25 mins 66.27 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.150 +0.012 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.65 +2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 67.86 +1.07 +1.60%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 68.42 +1.06 +1.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 16 hours 66.23 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 16 hours 69.36 -0.19 -0.27%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 hours 68.47 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 16 hours 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 69.01 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.96 +1.56 +2.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 54.92 +1.63 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.02 +1.58 +2.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.42 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 63.87 +1.63 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 63.22 +1.23 +1.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 68.62 +1.58 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.42 +1.38 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.51 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 59.56 -0.41 -0.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.50 +2.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.41 +1.58 +2.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 3 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 5 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 hour Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 24 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 2 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN

Breaking News:

Oil Exploration To Hit Record High In Guyana

Violence Continues To Plague Colombia’s Oil Industry

Violence Continues To Plague Colombia’s Oil Industry

Colombia’s decades-long multifaceted internal conflict…

Saudi Minister: OPEC Wants “Fair” Price For Its Oil

Saudi Minister: OPEC Wants “Fair” Price For Its Oil

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Exploration To Hit Record High In Guyana

By Rystad Energy - Mar 12, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

Guyana has started the year with an exploration disappointment as a partner in the ExxonMobil-operated Canje block last week revealed that the first wildcat in the license failed to deliver. However, Rystad Energy expects exploration activity in the country to rebound with an annual record of 16 wells, including on the Stabroek block, also operated by ExxonMobil.

The year’s first completed well, Bulletwood-1 in the Canje block, encountered quality reservoirs but non-commercial hydrocarbons, according to Westmount Energy, which holds a stake in Canje partner JHI Associates. The well was targeting more than 500 million barrels of mean prospective resources in a prospect similar to Liza in the neighboring Stabroek block.

Guyana’s exploration activity will be spearheaded by ExxonMobil as the operator of the Stabroek and Canje blocks. Having set an ambitious divestment target of $15 billion by offloading mature assets in Asia, Europe, and Africa, the U.S. supermajor is expected to prioritize investments in high-value assets such as Stabroek.

The company’s drilling activity will focus on firming up resources in the southeastern part of the Stabroek block, where the operator identified deeper plays underneath the existing discoveries and is now eyeing the unexplored northwestern parts of the block. In addition, work is lined up on the Canje block.

“Rystad Energy data suggests that close to 300 million barrels of oil equivalent has been discovered on average for each exploration well (wildcat and appraisal) drilled in the country over the past six years. With around 16 exploration wells planned, including some in riskier frontier regions, 2021 holds a lot of promise,” says Santosh Kumar, analyst with Rystad Energy’s upstream team.

ExxonMobil’s fleet of contracted drillships in Guyana is set to increase to six with the arrival of the Noble Sam Croft in April. The Rystad Energy Offshore Rig tracker shows that three drillships are currently located in the greater Liza area performing development drilling activity. The recently arrived Stena DrillMAX already initiated drilling activities on the Longtail-2 appraisal well, while the Stena Carron drillship, which recently concluded drilling Bulletwood-1, has now spud the Jabillo-1 exploration well in the Canje block.

The operator and its partners plan to deploy four floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs) to develop the existing resources within the block. However, the supermajor is expected to ramp up drilling activities, as it plans to have at least five FPSOs online by 2026. Success at this year’s Mako-2 and Uaru-2 wells on the Stabroek block could potentially firm up the Mako/Uaru area as a candidate for the next FPSO location. On the Canje block, plans are in place to drill two wells in 2021 in addition to the uncommercial Bulletwood-1 find, with the Jabillo well already in progress. No further exploration plans are expected for the Kaieteur block.

Canada-based explorer CGX Energy operates the Demerara and Corentyne blocks with 66.67% interest, with Frontera Energy as its consortium partner. The plan for 2021 consists of up to two exploration wells, at a combined estimated cost of about $90 million.

Related Video: Fukushima's Radioactive Wastewater Disaster 

There are no drilling plans reported for this year as yet on the Repsol-operated Kanuku block and Tullow Oil’s Orinduik block. However, 3D seismic reprocessing is scheduled to mature prospects for future drilling.

Meanwhile, in eastern Guyanese waters, there are only two unallocated blocks: Block C, which lies east of the Kaieteur block and north of Stabroek, and a smaller 1,325 square kilometers block, which was relinquished by the Canje consortium.

The other unallocated offshore deepwater region lies northwest of Guyana’s offshore sector. This area, formerly called the Roraima block, is bordered by the Kaieteur and Stabroek blocks. It is, however, part of a territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela, therefore potentially struggling to generate interest.

In the middle of this booming exploration activity, Guyana is mulling over a new bidding round that could see the light of day in 2022. Drilling results will be eagerly watched by the services industry, as more exploration success off Guyana would translate into welcomed opportunities after the market slump of 2020.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Steel Industry Has Been Hit Hard By Its ‘War On Pollution’

Next Post

Saudi-Led Coalition Carries Out 32 Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

How High Can Oil Prices Go?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com