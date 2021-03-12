China’s Steel Industry Has Been Hit Hard By Its ‘War On Pollution’

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins SellBuy 65.61 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 28 mins SellBuy 69.19 -0.44 -0.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 66.27 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.150 +0.012 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.65 +2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 67.86 +1.07 +1.60%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 68.42 +1.06 +1.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 66.23 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 69.36 -0.19 -0.27%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 68.47 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 69.01 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.96 +1.56 +2.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 54.92 +1.63 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 65.02 +1.58 +2.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 66.42 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 63.87 +1.63 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 63.22 +1.23 +1.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 68.62 +1.58 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.42 +1.38 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.51 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 59.56 -0.41 -0.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.50 +2.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.41 +1.58 +2.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 3 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 5 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 hour Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 24 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 2 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN

Breaking News:

Oil Exploration To Hit Record High In Guyana

Tesla Faces Heavy Competition In Booming EV Market

Tesla Faces Heavy Competition In Booming EV Market

After years of sheer dominance,…

Oil Prices Drop As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Drop As Traders Take Profits

Speculators have been selling oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Steel Industry Has Been Hit Hard By Its ‘War On Pollution’

By Ag Metal Miner - Mar 12, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

In many emerging markets, economic growth has come at the stark price of appalling levels of pollution.

But the Financial Times suggested that in China, home of the largest steel and aluminum industries in the world by far, steel output is under threat from Beijing’s “war on pollution.”

China steel and the ‘war on pollution’

During the winter season in recent years, power production that runs on coal and polluting industries such as steel and cement, many of which are not only large emitters themselves but also draw electricity from polluting sources of power generation, have been closed in phased programs to reduce air pollution.

But this is much more than those short-term remedies to peak smog levels.

The Financial Times suggests Beijing’s new Five Year Plan focuses on pollution. The plan will require legislation that will result in an unavoidable decline in steel output.

Apparently, local governments have already begun to impose curbs.

Seven blast furnaces are under pressure to shut by next week in the city of Tangshan. The news raises fears that reduced output will result in higher steel prices. In turn, it will increasingly drive Chinese producers further up the value chain.

As a result, they would venture into technically more sophisticated product areas to which Western producers had retreated in the face of relentless competition from China at the commodity end of the market.

A boon for Chinese mills

The China steel sector’s success in these moves and prospects for higher prices have already led to Chinese steel mills’ share prices rising.

Those larger mills will likely to be able to respond to tightening environmental controls and will ultimately be benefactors from this process.

That will happen as they find ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Some might invest in more scrap-based, electric arc furnace (EAF) steel production associated with renewable energy power sources. Mills could also switch blast furnaces to direct reduced iron (DRI) and possibly even hydrogen-based heating (rather than carbon-intensive coke).

In the short term, buoyed by better margins, the China steel sector will likely cope by using higher 67% purity iron ore.

This would further extend a trend that has been developing for some years. In short, low-grade iron ore continues to trade at a widening discount to the highest grades.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi-Led Coalition Carries Out 32 Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels

Next Post

Europe Can’t Keep Up With Demand For Battery Metals

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

How High Can Oil Prices Go?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com