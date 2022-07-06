Oil Demand Continues To Undershoot Forecasts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 98.27 -0.26 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 100.7 -2.08 -2.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.4 -2.18 -2.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.534 +0.024 +0.44%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.231 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 94.63 -1.12 -1.17%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.231 -0.005 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 7 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 7 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 219 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 7 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.83 -8.46 -10.04%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 85.40 -8.93 -9.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 101.7 -8.93 -8.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 99.90 -8.93 -8.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 97.80 -8.93 -8.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 97.05 -8.93 -8.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 100.6 -8.93 -8.15%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 95.25 -8.93 -8.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 89.75 -6.25 -6.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 114.0 +0.86 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 94.57 -6.26 -6.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 89.75 -9.00 -9.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.5 -9.93 -8.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 49 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 22 hours Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 13 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

API Reports Crude Build As Prices Drop

EU Considers Controversial “Green Status” Proposal For Nuclear, Natural Gas

EU Considers Controversial “Green Status” Proposal For Nuclear, Natural Gas

The EU is getting closer…

Why Putting A Price Cap On Russian Oil Won’t Work

Why Putting A Price Cap On Russian Oil Won’t Work

In theory, the idea of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Demand Continues To Undershoot Forecasts

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 06, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT

Oil demand forecasts will likely be revised downward further, Citi’s Ed Morse said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday.

“Almost everybody has reduced their expectations of demand for the year,” Morse said, adding that demand was “simply not growing on an empirical basis to the degree that people had expected.”

Citigroup has reduced its oil demand forecast by a third, to between 2.4 million bpd and 2.5 million bpd—close to outlooks provided by the EIA and IEA. Morse expects to see even further downward revisions in demand.

Part of the reason for the lower oil demand outlook is disappointing oil demand from China and high gasoline prices that will keep a lid on demand this summer.

Yesterday, a Citigroup report suggested that oil prices could tumble to $65 per barrel by the end of this year and to $45 per barrel by the end of next year, based on a global recession and lack of market intervention by OPEC+. Citi noted, however, that this case was not its base case, and that it did not foresee a global recession.

Citi continues to be bearish on oil, maintaining that crude oil is overvalued and should be trading in the $70 range, not in the $100 range.

Citi may not see a recession on the horizon, but the fear of a recession has cooled oil prices this week, with WTI now trading well under $100 per barrel at $95.90 at 12:20 pm ET. Brent crude is also trading sub-$100, at $99.37—the first sub $100 mark since mid-April.

Citi’s base case is for oil to sink to $85 per barrel. “There’s no evidence that we’re going to see this summer surge in driving and summer surge in demand. The price is too high,” Morse said on Wednesday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

France Looks To Nationalize Utility Giant EDF

Next Post

China Continues To Buy Record Levels Of Russian Crude

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields


Most Commented

Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership

 Alt text

Why $5 Gasoline Won’t Cause A Recession
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com