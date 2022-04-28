Oil Closes Higher As Russia Strikes Kyiv During UN Visit

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 105.4 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 16 mins 107.8 +0.21 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.950 +0.062 +0.90%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours 5.135 +0.461 +9.86%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 3.473 -0.030 -0.86%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.0 -0.66 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 104.0 -0.66 -0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +2.39 +2.32%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 104.2 +3.34 +3.31%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 3.473 -0.030 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 102.5 -0.24 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 104.6 -0.35 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 106.3 +2.63 +2.54%
Graph down Basra Light 150 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 108.3 +2.67 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 105.4 +2.33 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +2.39 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.87 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 87.92 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 104.2 +0.32 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 102.4 +0.32 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 100.3 +0.32 +0.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 97.47 +0.32 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 97.47 +0.32 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 99.57 +0.32 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 103.1 +0.32 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 97.77 +0.32 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.0 -0.66 -0.63%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 95.50 +3.25 +3.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 109.7 +2.94 +2.75%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 99.31 +3.34 +3.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.00 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.7 -0.32 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 20 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 20 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

Breaking News:

Extreme Weather Leads To Sharp Drop In North Dakota Oil Production

Brent Crude Falls Below $100 On China Lockdown Fears

Brent Crude Falls Below $100 On China Lockdown Fears

Oil prices have fallen to…

U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Oil Rally Halts

U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Oil Rally Halts

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Closes Higher As Russia Strikes Kyiv During UN Visit

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 28, 2022, 3:40 PM CDT

Oil prices continued to tick higher to close on Thursday, as Russian airstrikes hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as the UN Secretary General was visiting. 

In the first Russian missile strikes on Kyiv in two weeks, Russia made a show of heavy-handed air attacks to coincide with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ arrival in the Ukrainian capital, just 48 hours after he had held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. 

Three people have been wounded in the attacks, one of which struck a residential building, according to the Kyiv mayor, cited by AFP

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery hit $105.36 per barrel, up $3.34. Brent crude for June delivery gained $2.27, hitting $107.59 a barrel.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the Russian attacks as a “heinous act of barbarism”, while Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, writing on Twitter, said this was “an attack on the security of the Secretary General and on world security”.

Oil prices closed higher amid Russia’s attack after trending higher all day following bullish sentiment sparked by the notion that Germany has dropped opposition to a total Russian oil ban. 

The improved prospects for Germany to agree with other members of the European Union to implement a total ban on Russian oil suggests an even tighter supply situation for crude oil markets, somewhat dulling concerns of a reduction in demand coming out of China’s COVID lockdowns.

The Russian airstrikes on Kyiv come as NATO vowed to continue support for Ukraine for years, with a particular focus on helping it modernize its weapons systems. Also on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine. 

In another jolt to markets, a top media chief for the Kremlin-controlled RT broadcaster has issued an indirect threat on public television, stating that Putin is more likely to launch a nuclear attack than to concede defeat to Ukraine. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Democrats Go After Big Oil “Vultures” Over Gasoline Price Gouging

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil

Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com