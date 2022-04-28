Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 19 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 20 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Biofuel Blending Mandates Expected As Soon As Next Week

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 28, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT

The United States Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to send biofuel blending mandates to the White House for review as early as the first part of next week, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The biofuel mandates will cover the three years up to and including 2022.

The EPA proposed reducing the amount of biofuels that oil refiners are required to add to petroleum fuels in order to give the refining industry a break after suffering demand destruction from the pandemic and high crude oil prices. Neither the oil industry nor the biofuels industry was happy with the proposed reduction—the biofuels industry for not turning against his campaign commitment to renewable fuels, and the oil industry for not cutting the mandates enough.

At the time, the EPA had proposed a reduction to 17.13 billion gallons for 2020, from 20.09 gallons set in 2019. For 2021, the EPA had proposed 18.52 billion gallons, and for 2022, the EPA proposed an increase, to 20.77 billion gallons.

It is not yet known whether next week’s proposal by the EPA will be the same as they proposed in December.

In January, however, sources suggested that President Biden was considering a cut to the 2022 biofuels blending mandates for ethanol. Oil refiners have argued that there isn’t enough ethanol to meet some of those requirements.

The oil and biofuels industry have a long history of disagreeing over the Renewable Fuel Standard program. But last year, the American Bakers Association joined the fight, arguing that corn is an essential agriculture commodity used in baking and asking for the mandates to either be lower or at least not increased.

The RFS program is facing even more scrutiny in the current high price oil and gasoline environment.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

