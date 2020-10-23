Oil Blockades Cost Libya $130 Billion, Finance Minister Says

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.75 -0.89 -2.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.65 -0.81 -1.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.974 -0.033 -1.10%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 40.99 +0.71 +1.76%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 36.81 -1.27 -3.34%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.974 -0.033 -1.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.52 -0.09 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.09 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.00 +1.00 +2.56%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.00 +0.97 +2.25%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.79 +1.02 +2.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.08 +1.09 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 35 days 29.70 +0.92 +3.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 30.74 +0.61 +2.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 39.64 +0.61 +1.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 41.04 +0.61 +1.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 37.24 +0.61 +1.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 36.64 +0.61 +1.69%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 36.64 +0.61 +1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 37.14 +0.61 +1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 37.24 +0.61 +1.67%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 37.04 +0.61 +1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.08 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 34.59 -0.82 -2.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 38.54 -0.82 -2.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.54 -0.82 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.25 -1.50 -4.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 43.11 -1.43 -3.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 day Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 2 mins Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 15 hours OP article : "Trump blasts Biden Fracking Plan . . . "
  • 6 mins GAME CHANGER: MIT Startup Commonwealth Fusion says Commercial Product by early 2030s ! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING..
  • 7 mins America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 2 hours "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 1 day Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 hour Biden denies fracking ban
  • 7 hours Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 2 days France Sees 10.6% EV Market Share In September — 4× Growth Year On Year
  • 2 days Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days TX NATGAS flaring
  • 17 hours A sneak peak into the US election
  • 2 days GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 2 days covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.

Breaking News:

Oil Blockades Cost Libya $130 Billion, Finance Minister Says

Iran To Import North Korean missiles In 25-Year Military Deal With China

Iran To Import North Korean missiles In 25-Year Military Deal With China

Iran may soon get access…

U.S. Renewable Energy Consumption Hits Record

U.S. Renewable Energy Consumption Hits Record

Renewable energy consumption in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Blockades Cost Libya $130 Billion, Finance Minister Says

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 23, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

The frequent oil blockades in Libya over the past few years have cost the country a total of US$130 billion in lost revenues, Finance Minister Faraj Boumtari told Al-Jazeera on Thursday.

Libya’s oil industry has been plagued by on-and-off blockades as rival factions have been fighting for control over areas in Libya and its oil terminals and ports since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The most recent blockade in Libya, between January and the middle of September, has cost Libya almost US$10 billion, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said, describing it as “a devastating loss most especially during this period of national crisis.”

The head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), General Khalifa Haftar, whose troops, with help from affiliated groups, had blockaded Libya’s oil ports in January, announced the end of the blockade on September 18.

NOC started to gradually lift force majeure on some of the oil terminals and oilfields, and Libya’s crude oil production has increased over the past month from below 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) before the blockade was lifted to as much as 500,000 bpd last week.  

Earlier this month, NOC announced that it had lifted the force majeure on the largest Libyan oilfield, Sharara, which has the capacity to produce more than 300,000 bpd. As of last week, Sharara was pumping around 100,000 bpd and has further increased output to some 150,000 bpd early this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The return of Libyan oil to the market has weighed on oil prices in recent weeks, and even the OPEC+ group is closely monitoring the supply increase from the country. Libya is exempted from the production cuts and could derail the alliance’s efforts to prop up oil prices and the plans to have the ongoing cuts eased by another 2 million bpd as of January.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigerian Protests Haven’t Disrupted Oil Industry Yet

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com