OPEC+ Discusses Stalled Demand Recovery, Return Of Libyan Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 40.96 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.12 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 2.775 +0.139 +5.27%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 41.54 +0.84 +2.06%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.20 +0.52 +1.28%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.16 +0.83 +2.01%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.16 +0.83 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.05 +0.80 +2.15%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 2.775 +0.139 +5.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.62 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.27 +0.29 +0.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.39 +0.90 +2.28%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.25 +0.86 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.16 +0.90 +2.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.17 +0.86 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.20 +0.52 +1.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 27 days 29.80 +0.76 +2.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 31.74 +0.94 +3.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.34 +1.14 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 41.74 +1.14 +2.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.54 +2.09 +5.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 37.34 +1.14 +3.15%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.34 +1.14 +3.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.84 +1.14 +3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 38.49 +1.54 +4.17%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.74 +1.34 +3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.16 +0.83 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.35 +0.86 +2.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 34.91 -0.08 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.86 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.86 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.12 +0.84 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 mins .
  • 3 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 42 mins Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 1 day .
  • 16 hours .
  • 10 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 25 mins .
  • 1 day NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 3 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 1 day Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning

Breaking News:

Alberta To Restart Oil Lease Sales Despite Crisis

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil prices took another dive…

Saudi Aramco Sees Tighter Oil Markets In 2022

Saudi Aramco Sees Tighter Oil Markets In 2022

Aramco expects oil demand to…

Iran’s Sanction Busting Pipeline Is Just Months From Completion

Iran’s Sanction Busting Pipeline Is Just Months From Completion

The first phase of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Discusses Stalled Demand Recovery, Return Of Libyan Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 15, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A panel of the OPEC+ group is discussing on Thursday the current major downside risks to oil prices—the return of oil supply from Libya and the rising coronavirus cases that threaten oil demand recovery, two sources at OPEC+ told Reuters.

The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is meeting via videoconference today, ahead of the monthly Joint Ministerial Meeting (JMMC) planned to take place on October 19. The JTC advises the JMMC on oil market developments.

“The dark clouds of this pandemic continue to hang over us. In some countries, a second wave is already here, compounding both the human tragedy and economic uncertainty,” OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said at the opening statement at the JTC meeting.

OPEC’s chief reiterated the cartel’s view that the worst of the crisis is over, but said that “History has taught us that there is no end to the need for dialogue and cooperation to achieve a more sustainable and resilient energy system for the benefit of all.”

The monthly OPEC+ panel meetings come as Libya has just restarted oil production at its largest oilfield, Sharara. Libya is currently producing about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) and Sharara could add up to 200,000 bpd more after the lifting of an oil port blockade by the eastern-affiliated Libyan National Army (LNA).

The rise in Libyan supply coincides with a second wave of COVID-19 cases in many countries, with new restrictions being imposed in major economies in Europe, threatening to further derail the fragile economic and oil demand recovery. In the UK, London and areas in the north are moving later this week to tougher restrictions on social gatherings indoors, including in pubs and restaurants, France is imposing curfews on nearly a third of its residents, including in Paris, and Ireland and Germany also toughened restrictions.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran’s Sanction Busting Pipeline Is Just Months From Completion

Next Post

Oil Giants Play It Cool As World’s Largest Crude Market Recovers
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads
Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil
Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War
Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’

Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’
The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com