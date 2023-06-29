Oil And Gas Industry Has Made “Almost No Progress” On Paris Climate Goals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.67 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.17 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 75.64 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.653 -0.015 -0.56%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.590 -0.013 -0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.75 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 70.56 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.590 -0.013 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.25 -1.28 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 74.93 -1.09 -1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.27 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 576 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.20 +0.43 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.75 +0.31 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.75 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.12 +0.43 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 29 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 48.31 +1.86 +4.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 71.71 +1.86 +2.66%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.96 +1.86 +2.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 67.11 +1.86 +2.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 63.81 +1.86 +3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 63.81 +1.86 +3.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 65.11 +1.86 +2.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 74.06 +1.86 +2.58%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 63.41 +1.86 +3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.50 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 3 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Industry Has Made “Almost No Progress” On Paris Climate Goals

Turkey Continues To Challenge Sweden’s NATO Membership

Turkey Continues To Challenge Sweden’s NATO Membership

The path to NATO membership…

U.S. Shale Growth Stalls As Oil Prices Fall

U.S. Shale Growth Stalls As Oil Prices Fall

Business activity in the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil And Gas Industry Has Made “Almost No Progress” On Paris Climate Goals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT

The oil and gas industry has made “almost no progress” since 2021 to align itself to the Paris Agreement goals, new research by the non-profit platform CDP showed on Thursday.   

No oil and gas firm in the world has plans to phase out fossil fuels, according to the World Benchmarking Alliance and CDP, which have assessed the world’s largest oil and gas companies, including ExxonMobil, BP, and Saudi Aramco.

The review showed “a dangerous lack of progress towards global climate goals from the sector. There has been little advance – and alarmingly even some decline – in oil and gas companies’ progress on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees,” CDP said.

The companies haven’t invested enough in low-carbon energy, either, according to the report.

“The seven major oil and gas companies made a record $380 billion profits last year but despite this, investment to reach a low-carbon economy has fallen dangerously short,” CDP said.

To halve the sector’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions, oil and gas firms need to invest $600 billion by 2030 into low-carbon solutions, and this is not happening, the assessment found.  

“Scope 1 and 2 methane emissions must be reduced by 60% by 2030, yet only 29 companies have even disclosed targets to reduce methane emissions by 2030.”

Some institutional investors have already expressed disappointment at the pivot from supermajors BP and Shell who doubled down on oil and gas in their updated strategies earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, The Church of England said it was dumping all remaining oil and gas majors from its portfolio for failing to align with the 1.5 degrees Celsius pathway. The Church of England will now exclude from its portfolio BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Eni, Equinor, Ecopetrol, Occidental Petroleum, Pemex, Repsol, and Sasol, “after concluding that none are aligned with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, as assessed by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI).”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The World Needs To Spend Significantly More On Methane Emissions Reduction

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com