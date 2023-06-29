New GOP Presidential Candidate Puts Energy As Top Priority

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has announced his candidacy for President of the United States, and one of his top three areas of focus is energy policy.

According to Burgum, who is governor of the third most prolific oil-producing state in the United States, “we’ve got to make sure we’ve got an energy policy that’s 180 degrees different than the one we have under the Biden administration. When we fix energy policy, then we have an opportunity to really stabilize the world,” he told Fox News.

Another of Burgum’s top priorities is national security—a concept that Burgum says is tied to energy policy. In an interview with Fox News, Burgum argued that with a better energy policy, Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine.

“Here we are, we’re asking our adversaries and our enemies to produce more energy, when we, the United States.. where we produce it cleaner, smarter, safer than anywhere else. We should be not only providing all the energy for the U.S., we should be providing it to all our allies. If you cared about the environment, you would have every drop of energy produced in the U.S. If we’re doing that—Putin doesn’t invade Ukraine if he doesn’t have all of Western Europe hooked on his natural gas. Global stability, world peace is driven—and has been for the last 75 years—by U.S. energy policy, and the Biden administration has got that completely backwards,” Burgum said.

Burgum, a successful businessman and now current governor of the state that produces nearly 10% of the United States’ crude oil, faces stiff competition in the GOP primaries—he is more of an unknown name when compared to presidential hopefuls Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. According to Burgum, he was relatively unknown in his last race, coming from behind to secure his gubernatorial win, and he can do it again for president.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

