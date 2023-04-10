Octopus Energy Eyes Offshore Wind Partnerships In Japan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 80.00 -0.70 -0.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.44 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down Murban Crude 1 hour 85.83 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.169 +0.158 +7.86%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.802 -0.011 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.802 -0.011 -0.39%

Graph down Marine 5 days 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 5 days 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 497 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.45 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.85 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.10 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 85.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 74.55 +0.09 +0.12%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Octopus Energy Eyes Offshore Wind Partnerships In Japan

By Michael Kern - Apr 10, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

British energy supplier, Octopus Energy, is looking to ramp up its renewable energy supply mix in Japan. The company entered the Japanese market in late 2020 via a joint venture with Tokyo Gas and has garnered approximately 160,000 customers. 

The energy supplier currently relies on Tokyo Gas for electricity. About 80% is sourced through liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power generation. 

However, the company’s Japanese arm plans on adding more renewable energy to its procurement portfolio, as the purchasing price of renewable power is stable compared to LNG, as stated by Hajime Nakamura, the CEO of TG Octopus Energy in Japan.

The energy supplier aims to source renewable power directly and expand access to renewable energy as a source of their electricity. 

Last week, its power generation arm, Octopus Energy Generation, invested in Yotsuya Capital, a leading Japanese solar power developer. 

Partnerships with offshore wind suppliers could give Octopus another renewable bump in Japan. 

"In terms of the renewable energy currently developed in Japan, the majority is solar ... so solar is the most easily accessible power generation at this time," Nakamura said.

"But going forward, we expect offshore wind power development will accelerate, so our potential future deals (for sourcing power) will obviously be offshore wind power."

According to Nakamura, Octopus Energy plans to refrain from taking part in Japan's offshore wind power projects' public auctions; this is because the company focuses on supplying power rather than producing it.

Tokyo Gas also provides capital covering new client acquisition costs through the joint venture. 

When one million clients have been onboarded, the company's profit margins will exceed acquisition costs, allowing the joint venture to start repaying its loans to Tokyo Gas. 

 Nakamura declined to disclose the total amount received by his company from Tokyo Gas as working capital.

Octopus Energy is expanding its renewable energy supply mix in Japan due to its stable purchasing price compared to LNG. It aims to source renewable power directly through partnerships with suppliers, focusing on offshore wind power. 

The energy supplier plans to refrain from participating in the public auctions of offshore wind power projects in Japan as it focuses on supplying power instead of producing it.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

