OPEC+ Unlikely To Announce Additional Oil Output Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.75 -0.34 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 71.80 -0.24 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.253 -0.013 -0.57%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.414 -0.030 -1.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 67.49 -1.72 -2.49%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.414 -0.030 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.66 -2.80 -3.76%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.59 -2.25 -2.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 71.79 -1.04 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 548 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.97 -1.09 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.10 -1.27 -1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 46.84 -1.37 -2.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 70.24 -1.37 -1.91%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 68.49 -1.37 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 65.64 -1.37 -2.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 63.64 -1.37 -2.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 72.59 -1.37 -1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 61.94 -1.37 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.47 +0.80 +1.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.99 -3.21 -4.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Unlikely To Announce Additional Oil Output Cuts

Turkey Hopeful After Recent Oil And Gas Discoveries

Turkey Hopeful After Recent Oil And Gas Discoveries

Based on a number of…

The UK Is Installing Rooftop Solar Panels At A Record-Breaking Pace

The UK Is Installing Rooftop Solar Panels At A Record-Breaking Pace

More residential and small-scale commercial…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Unlikely To Announce Additional Oil Output Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 01, 2023, 6:57 AM CDT

The OPEC+ group is not expected to announce another round of oil production cuts when ministers meet this weekend, OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Thursday.

OPEC and its allies from several non-OPEC producers led by Russia are heading to the June 4 meeting amid market speculation whether the OPEC+ alliance will wrong-foot the short sellers again by announcing deeper oil production cuts.

Oil prices have slumped to the low-$70s Brent in recent days, which analysts believe is not enough for Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern producers to balance their budgets this year.

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $80.90 per barrel to balance its budget this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last month.  

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, warned traders – again, against shorting oil futures.

“I keep advising them that they will be ouching — they did ouch in April,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said in comments interpreted as a warning that speculators shouldn’t try to guess OPEC+’s next move.

Later in the week, Russia hinted that the current state of the market doesn’t call for additional cuts.

Russia is also hinting that it would prefer its partners of the OPEC+ group to leave oil production unchanged, as Moscow is okay with the current oil prices and production quotas.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that energy prices were approaching “economically justified” levels

Analysts expect global oil demand to rebound in the second half of the year with the driving season and a Chinese rebound in fuel consumption. However, the ever-present fears of recessions weigh on oil prices, and should a recession materialize, oil’s demand growth may not be as high as currently expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most analysts expect OPEC+ to leave the oil production levels unchanged. But the group has surprised the market several times over the past few years, including with the shock cut it announced two months ago.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon And Chevron Shareholders Dismiss Climate Resolutions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com