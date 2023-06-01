Exxon And Chevron Shareholders Dismiss Climate Resolutions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.24 +0.15 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.81 +0.21 +0.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 72.26 +0.22 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.272 +0.006 +0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.435 -0.008 -0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 67.49 -1.72 -2.49%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.435 -0.008 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.66 -2.80 -3.76%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.59 -2.25 -2.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 71.79 -1.04 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 548 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.97 -1.09 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.10 -1.27 -1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 46.84 -1.37 -2.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 70.24 -1.37 -1.91%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 68.49 -1.37 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 65.64 -1.37 -2.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 63.64 -1.37 -2.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 72.59 -1.37 -1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.94 -1.37 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.47 +0.80 +1.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.99 -3.21 -4.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 8 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 46 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Exxon And Chevron Shareholders Dismiss Climate Resolutions

Norway Looks To Ramp Up Exploration In Arctic Waters

Norway Looks To Ramp Up Exploration In Arctic Waters

In a bid to increase…

Labor Leader’s Oil Plans Spark Outrage In Scotland

Labor Leader’s Oil Plans Spark Outrage In Scotland

Labour leader Keir Starmer’s plans…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon And Chevron Shareholders Dismiss Climate Resolutions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 01, 2023, 3:08 AM CDT

Overwhelming majorities of shareholders of ExxonMobil and Chevron rebuffed all climate-related proposals and resolutions at the annual general meetings of the two U.S. supermajors on Wednesday.

The shareholder support for climate risk disclosures and for a stronger commitment to cut emissions was lower this year than at last year’s AGMs of both oil and gas giants.  

At Exxon, shareholders rejected all climate-related resolutions, some with an overwhelming majority, the preliminary proxy voting results showed.

Just 1.6% of shareholders voted in favor of establishing a new board committee on decarbonization risk, and only 5.2% supported a proposal for an additional carbon capture and storage and emissions report.

The proposal to establish a Scope 3 emissions target and reduce hydrocarbon sales was rejected with 89.5% votes against and 10.5% votes in favor. Proposals for an Energy Transition Social Impact Report and for GHG Reporting on Adjusted Basis were also rejected with more than 80% votes against those resolutions.

At Chevron, 90.4% of the votes cast were voted against the proposal to set a medium-term Scope 3 GHG emissions reduction target, according to the preliminary voting results.

In addition, 98.4% of the votes cast voted against the proposal to establish a Board committee on decarbonization risk, while 81.4% of the votes cast voted against the proposal to report on worker and community impact from facility closures and energy transitions.       

Ahead of the meetings, Chevron and Exxon’s boards had said in the proxy statements that the world would need oil and gas in the energy transition.

“In our view, this proposal reflects the proponent’s underlying objective to reduce the supply of oil and natural gas at a time in the energy transition when there is no viable alternative at scale. It is overly prescriptive and incorrectly applies a metric that is intended to measure society’s progress in reducing emissions to an individual company,” Exxon said.

Chevron, for its part, said, “The journey to a lower carbon future will still require oil and gas as part of the energy mix in nearly all scenarios, particularly in sectors with no effective substitutes, such as air travel, heavy duty transportation, and industrial activities, all of which are contributors to Scope 3 emissions.”  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Colombia Accuses U.S. Coal Miner Of Funding Paramilitary Group

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com