OPEC Says Door Is Open for Brazil To Join Oil Group

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 77.20 -3.62 -4.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 81.52 -3.66 -4.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 82.99 -3.46 -4.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 3.177 -0.087 -2.67%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.162 -0.074 -3.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.162 -0.074 -3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.39 -1.41 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.10 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 708 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.25 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.52 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 161 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 52.82 +0.31 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.97 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.22 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 71.97 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 68.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 75.72 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.05 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.35 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.71 -2.45 -2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Suriname’s Staatsolie Opens Bidding For 11 Offshore Blocks

Oil Unchanged After Minor Inventory Build

Oil Unchanged After Minor Inventory Build

Crude oil prices remained largely…

Big Oil Investors May Not Win From M&A Streak

Big Oil Investors May Not Win From M&A Streak

Big Oil’s mega acquisitions have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Says Door Is Open for Brazil To Join Oil Group

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 07, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

OPEC’s door is open should Brazil wish the join the oil exporting group, OPEC’s Secretary General HE Haitham al-Ghais said at this week’s Argus European Crude Conference.

“Today, Brazil has become one of the biggest exporters and they’ve stopped buying up crude. So the door is open,” al-Ghais said.

For OPEC, it makes sense to bring Brazil into the fold, with its oil and gas production hitting record highs in July of 4.48 million boe/d. Oil output was up 18.6% year over year according to ANP data, reaching 3.51 million bpd. To hear Wood Mackenzie tell it, Brazil’s private oil companies are expected to boost production by 75% by 2030. State-run Petrobras is expected to grow production by 81% within that same timeframe, and Petrobras said it is willing to spend $78B from 2022-2026 to boost its production.

Brazil’s quick rise in the oil industry to become a significant exporter makes it not just a tantalizing morsel for OPEC, but its lack of membership could represent a threat to the group, with major producers offsetting some of OPEC’s power to keep the oil markets in balance.

There have been few benefits bandied about, however, for Brazil in joining OPEC.

In early January 2020, Brazil’s energy minister Bento Albuquerque declined to join OPEC. “The idea is just to increase our production and to participate more in the international oil and gas market,” he said at the time. “But this is not a plan for Brazil to join OPEC or any other association or group of oil and gas producers. We don’t want restrictions, we want to increase our production.”

The only benefit would be that Brazil joining OPEC would add strength to the group and make it easier to control the market—and Brazil would then be part of that strengthened group.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Switzerland To Keep Nuclear Plants Operating For Longer Than Planned

Next Post

Suriname’s Staatsolie Opens Bidding For 11 Offshore Blocks

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com