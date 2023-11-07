Suriname’s Staatsolie Opens Bidding For 11 Offshore Blocks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.43 -3.39 -4.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.71 -3.47 -4.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.99 -3.46 -4.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.174 -0.090 -2.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.168 -0.068 -3.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.168 -0.068 -3.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.39 -1.41 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.10 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 708 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.25 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.52 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 161 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 52.82 +0.31 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.97 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.22 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 71.97 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 75.72 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.05 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.35 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.71 -2.45 -2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 37 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Suriname’s Staatsolie Opens Bidding For 11 Offshore Blocks

World's Biggest Shipper Cuts 10,000 Jobs

World's Biggest Shipper Cuts 10,000 Jobs

The shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk…

LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

The resurgence of the aerospace…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Suriname’s Staatsolie Opens Bidding For 11 Offshore Blocks

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 07, 2023, 2:30 PM CST

Suriname’s state-run energy company Staatsolie has opened up bidding for 11 offshore areas in the country, according to a statement made on the company’s website.

Staatsolie Hydrocarbon Institute N.V. (SHI) announced on Tuesday a round of competitive bidding for 11 new offshore blocks known as SHO 2 Bid Round 2023-2024. The blocks are in nearshore to shallow areas, with water depths up to 150 meters. The area up for grabs lies south of the recent deepwater discoveries that were made in Block 58.

After those discoveries were made, it was speculated that Suriname had the potential to become the next Guyana, which has seen significant success in finding hydrocarbons. The consortium of Apache and TotalEnergies was responsible for finding five commercial discoveries. In September, TotalEnergies said it would kick off a $9 billion project on two sites that could year as much as 700 million barrels—or as much as 200,000 barrels per day, with production estimated to begin late 2028.

More recently, Malaysia’s Petronas discovered several oil-bearing layers in the exploration well in Suriname’s Block 52 off its coast, Staatsolie said last week.

But to date, Suriname’s oil prowess has encountered setback after setback, with TotalEnergies in January pushing back its FID for Block 58.

For Suriname, which has 70% of its inhabitants living below the poverty line and battling a 60% inflation rate, any oil development is welcomed, with Suriname’s President Chan Santokhi pinning his hopes for the impoverished country on a massive oil boom.

The Bid Round was launched on November 7, with bids required by May 31 of next year.

Staatsolie currently produces 17,000 bpd from onshore drilling. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Says Door Is Open for Brazil To Join Oil Group

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com