OPEC+ Raises Oil Production But Remains Compliant

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.70 +0.98 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.69 +0.77 +1.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.194 +0.256 +5.18%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.162 +0.016 +0.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.167 +0.013 +0.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.57 +1.56 +2.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.57 +1.56 +2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.167 +0.013 +0.61%

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.61 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.51 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 67.90 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 73.23 +1.50 +2.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 72.30 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.12 +1.88 +3.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.72 +1.58 +2.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.12 +1.58 +2.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 66.57 +1.63 +2.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 65.22 +1.68 +2.64%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.22 +1.68 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 66.57 +1.78 +2.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 68.42 +1.68 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.32 +1.68 +2.64%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.57 +1.56 +2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.57 -0.60 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Covid Losses Force Industrial Heavyweights To Sell Stakes In Aviation Giant

Oil Erases Early Gains On Stronger Dollar And Demand Concerns

Oil Erases Early Gains On Stronger Dollar And Demand Concerns

Oil prices erased earlier gains…

World’s Top Oil Consumers Exceed Pre-Pandemic Demand Levels

World’s Top Oil Consumers Exceed Pre-Pandemic Demand Levels

Some of the world’s biggest…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

OPEC+ Raises Oil Production But Remains Compliant

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 13, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

OPEC saw its crude oil production rise by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, data from secondary sources in the cartel’s monthly report showed, but even at higher quotas, the members part of the OPEC+ pact pumped less than estimated by tanker tracking surveys and less than the OPEC overall quota in the agreement. 

Total crude oil production from all 13 OPEC members averaged 26.76 million bpd in August, according to secondary sources OPEC cited in its closely-watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) today. The August production was 150,000 bpd higher than the July crude output, as the OPEC+ alliance returns more barrels to the market as per the latest deal reached in July. 

The increase, however, was lower than estimated in the monthly Reuters survey, which had pegged the rise at 210,000 bpd to average 26.93 million bpd, and even lower than the Bloomberg survey’s estimate of a 290,000 bpd rise to average 27.11 million bpd. 

Despite the higher production, OPEC is actually pumping at some 10 percent below its overall quota for the 10 members bound by the OPEC+ pact, due to outages and technical difficulties in countries such as Nigeria and Angola, Bloomberg noted earlier this month.

According to estimates by TASS based on OPEC’s secondary sources data in the MOMR, the cartel complied with the pact at 121 percent in August, compared to a compliance rate of 115 percent in July. 

OPEC’s data showed today the largest single rise in monthly production came from the cartel’s no. 2, Iraq—not from the top producer Saudi Arabia. 

Iraq raised its crude oil production by 90,000 bpd to 4.056 million bpd. The Saudis increased output by 69,000 bpd to 9.488 million bpd for the second-largest increase, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which boosted production by 55,000 bpd to 2.777 million bpd. Nigeria’s production slumped by as much as 114,000 bpd, OPEC’s data showed, after Shell declared in mid-August force majeure on exports of the key grade Forcados.

Crude oil production in the three OPEC members exempted from the cuts—Iran, Libya, and Venezuela—was little changed between July and August, according to the secondary sources in OPEC’s report.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

