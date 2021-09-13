China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.70 +0.98 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.69 +0.77 +1.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.189 +0.251 +5.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.162 +0.016 +0.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 +0.012 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.57 +1.56 +2.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.57 +1.56 +2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 +0.012 +0.56%

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.61 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.51 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 67.90 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 73.23 +1.50 +2.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 72.30 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.12 +1.88 +3.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.72 +1.58 +2.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.12 +1.58 +2.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 66.57 +1.63 +2.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 65.22 +1.68 +2.64%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.22 +1.68 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 66.57 +1.78 +2.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 68.42 +1.68 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.32 +1.68 +2.64%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.57 +1.56 +2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.57 -0.60 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 2 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 5 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)

Covid Losses Force Industrial Heavyweights To Sell Stakes In Aviation Giant

High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year

Natural gas production in the…

Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricane Ida was just the…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

By ZeroHedge - Sep 13, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

China is taking a page out of the Keynesian central banking playbook on how to micromanage an entire economy and is now reportedly fining auto chip sales companies for driving up prices. 

And, as central banks will soon find out, we expect China to find out the hard way that you can't print, fine, or tax your way to productivity. 

The price increases are likely a normal result of a shortage of supply in semiconductors, which has plagued auto manufacturers for the better part of the last year.

China's State Administration for Market Regulations said it had fined three local companies a total of 2.5 million yuan, according to a report in Automotive News Europe. 

The companies fined included Shanghai Chengsheng Industrial, Shanghai Cheter, and Shenzhen Yuchang Technologies. 

Further, the regulator said it would continue to "closely monitor" prices and "crackdown on illegal market behavior". You know, like letting supply and demand set prices...

Recall, we noted just days ago how the semi shortage, combined with a Covid outbreak in South Asia, was causing auto manufacturers to slash production targets. 

Toyota is the latest legacy auto manufacturer to come out and announce it is revising its full-year production forecast by about 300,000 units to 9 million units for the year, Bloomberg reported Friday morning.

Related: Record-Breaking Energy Prices Could Soar Even Higher In Europe

The company is citing the Covid outbreaks in Southeast Asia that we have written about extensively, as well as continued shortages resulting from the semiconductor drought. 

Output will be lower by 70,000 units in September and 330,000 units in October, the automaker said. It says its outlook for November, only two months away, is still "unclear" despite "very strong" demand. 

We had cited Malaysian Covid outbreaks as throwing a wrench into the gears of already-stressed auto manufacturing plans for the summer. IHS predicts that 2.1 million units could wind up being lost in the third quarter of 2021 alone. 

Malaysia is home to names like Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and STMicroelectronics NV, all of which have operating plants in the country. With Covid infections soaring locally, plans for lifting lockdowns and re-opening production looked as though they could fall by the wayside last month. Daily infections were up to 20,000 per day in August, up from just 5,000 per day in late June. 

By Zerohedge.com

