OPEC+ Meeting Ends Without Recommendation For Further Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.40 -0.56 -1.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 40.71 -0.25 -0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.631 -0.007 -0.43%
Graph down Mars US 31 mins 38.91 -0.17 -0.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 36.75 +1.66 +4.73%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 40.40 +1.45 +3.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.66 +1.44 +3.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.66 +1.44 +3.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.63 +2.21 +7.03%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.631 -0.007 -0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 40.54 +1.86 +4.81%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.37 +1.82 +4.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.30 +6.33 +18.63%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.27 +0.66 +1.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 39.75 +1.41 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.30 +1.39 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 36.75 +1.66 +4.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 27.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 34.88 +1.26 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 37.38 +1.26 +3.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 38.78 +1.26 +3.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 38.38 +1.26 +3.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 33.88 +1.26 +3.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 38.38 +1.26 +3.39%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.66 +1.44 +3.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 28.25 -0.25 -0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.40 +1.03 +2.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 31.19 -0.42 -1.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.75 +2.25 +8.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.92 +1.42 +3.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 5 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 15 mins NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 2 hours Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 2 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 5 hours National Guard kills again
  • 19 hours New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 13 hours OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie
  • 11 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 8 hours What could be the affect on Oil if both India and China the largest consumers in Asia escalate the border tension...?
  • 13 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 1 day The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 2 hours Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 1 day Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 10 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 21 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 22 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Meeting Ends Without Recommendation For Further Cuts

Is A Shale Comeback On The Horizon?

Is A Shale Comeback On The Horizon?

Some of the biggest players…

The War For Libya's Oil

The War For Libya's Oil

The war for Libya's oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Meeting Ends Without Recommendation For Further Cuts

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 17, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT

The OPEC+ technical committee that met today did not make any additional recommendations for further production cuts, focusing instead on members who are failing to adhere to the current agreement, OPEC+ sources told Hart Energy.

Another purpose of the meeting was to review the impact of the cut.

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, is also historically the least compliant member of OPEC+. Nevertheless, even Iraq has made significant cuts in its crude oil exports this time around. Exports from Iraq fell by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), or by 8 percent, in the first two weeks of June compared to May. These figures suggest that Iraq is continuing to improve on its compliance with the record production cuts, thanks in part to some sound strong-arming from Russia and Saudi Arabia, who refused to sign onto another month of high-level production cuts unless the laggard members do their part.

But coming closer to the agreed-upon cuts in June is two months too late—for a two-month pact.

According to the OPEC+ sources, Iraq, along with Kazakhstan, is expected to present at tomorrow’s JMMC meeting their plans for how they will make up for the extra barrels they produced in May and so far in June. The group will likely expect the laggard members to make up for their overproduction, barrel for barrel, in July and August.  

OPEC+’s compliance was 87% in May.

The OPEC+ cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day have had a modest positive effect on oil prices so far, not least because the amount of crude oil in storage around the world is still rather excessive. And there are growing fears, including within the oil industry, that some of that lost demand is not coming back anytime soon.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Emissions Jump By The Most Since 2011

Next Post

China’s Emissions Jump By The Most Since 2011

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Is Too Important To Fail

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com