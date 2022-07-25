OPEC+ Is Now 2.84 Million Bpd Below Its Oil Production Target

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 96.70 +2.00 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 29 mins 104.9 +1.72 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 106.6 +1.24 +1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 8.727 +0.428 +5.16%
Graph up Gasoline 36 mins 3.382 +0.159 +4.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 93.70 +2.40 +2.63%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 3.382 +0.159 +4.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 26 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 26 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 238 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 26 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.73 -1.19 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 80.60 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 96.85 -1.65 -1.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 95.10 -1.65 -1.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 93.00 -1.65 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 92.25 -1.65 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 95.80 -1.65 -1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 90.45 -1.65 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 89.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 11 hours "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Brent-WTI Spread Widens To Over $8 As U.S. Gasoline Demand Slows

Libya’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

Libya’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

The ongoing fight over control…

Top U.S. Refiners Set For 652% Surge In Profits

Top U.S. Refiners Set For 652% Surge In Profits

Amid soaring gasoline prices in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Is Now 2.84 Million Bpd Below Its Oil Production Target

By Michael Kern - Jul 25, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

The OPEC+ group had a massive shortfall of 2.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in June between actual production and the target oil output level as part of the deal, two delegates at the alliance told Argus on Monday. 

As OPEC+ is unwinding its cuts, more and more members are falling further behind their quotas due to a lack of capacity or investment in supply. In June, the compliance rate at the OPEC+ group soared to 320% from an estimated 256% in May, according to Argus’s sources, suggesting that the gap between nameplate production per the agreement and actual production continues to widen. 

Per an Argus survey from earlier this month, OPEC+ pumped more than 2.5 million bpd below its target in June, despite a rebound in Russia’s oil production that helped the group’s output rise by 730,000 bpd from May. 

Russia’s oil production rose in June and was approaching the levels last seen in February, just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Most of the rebound was due to higher intake from domestic refiners.  

The ten OPEC producers in the OPEC+ pact pumped 24.8 million bpd of crude oil in June, OPEC data showed in the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), with production falling 1 million bpd short of the target levels. Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia naturally raised its crude oil production by the most in June compared to May. Yet, per OPEC’s secondary sources, even the Saudis were lagging behind their quota for June. Saudi Arabia’s oil production rose by 159,000 bpd to 10.585 million bpd. To compare, the Saudi target was 10.663 million bpd, so the Kingdom was 78,000 bpd below its quota last month using secondary source figures.

OPEC+ is expected to continue to underperform by a lot compared to its production targets for July and August after the group decided to accelerate the rollback of the cuts and have those completely unwound by the end of August. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sri Lanka Introduces New Fuel Rationing Scheme

Next Post

EU Members Clash Over Natural Gas Consumption Plan

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com