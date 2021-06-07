OPEC Head: Global Oil Inventories Will Continue To Draw Down

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins SellBuy 69.23 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins SellBuy 71.47 -0.42 -0.58%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins SellBuy 3.070 -0.027 -0.87%
Graph down Heating Oil 45 mins SellBuy 2.116 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 47 mins 2.193 -0.018 -0.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 26 mins 68.93 -0.59 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 47 mins 2.193 -0.018 -0.83%

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 4 days 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.37 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 68.62 +0.81 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 70.02 +0.81 +1.17%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.87 +0.81 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.02 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 67.82 +0.81 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.87 +0.81 +1.31%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.18 -0.39 -0.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

North Sea Oil Floating Off Europe Could Signal Weak Asian Demand

Energy Secretary Warns Cyberattack Could Shut Down U.S. Power Grid

Hedge Funds Grow More Bullish On U.S. Crude Oil

OPEC Head: Global Oil Inventories Will Continue To Draw Down

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 07, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Oil inventories in developed nations have declined by 160 million barrels since this time last year and will continue to drop in the near term, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said in a bullish outlook on the oil market at an online petroleum industry summit on Monday.

In April alone, oil stocks in OECD countries went down by 6.9 million barrels, Barkindo said at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, as carried by Reuters.

“We expect to see further drawdowns in the months ahead,” OPEC’s head said.

Barkindo also noted that the oil market has reacted positively to the OPEC+ oil supply management policies this year, including the decision to ease the cuts by a total of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) between May and July.

Last week, OPEC+ kept the plan to ease the cuts by 840,000 bpd in July, suggesting that despite the still high COVID uncertainty, especially in parts of Asia such as India, OPEC and the OPEC+ group expect the market to accommodate further increases in production, as well as a return of Iranian barrels.

At the meeting last week, Barkindo said that the outlooks on the global economy and the oil market for later this year look “especially promising.”

“In fact, we anticipate that demand will surpass 99 mb/d in the fourth quarter, which would put us back in the range of pre-pandemic levels,” OPEC’s chief said.

In a separate panel on the Nigerian forum, Barkindo said that OPEC encourages its members to continue to meet oil demand.

“We encourage all our member countries to continue to invest in renewables but also to continue to meet the demand for hydrocarbons,” he said.

At the first OPEC energy dialogue with Africa last week, Barkindo said that “the lack of adequate industry investment could hinder reliable energy supplies in the future, and that OPEC will continue to advocate for a balanced & inclusive energy transition that promotes all energy sources & prioritizes the investment needs of Africa.” 

