OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.77 +0.96 +1.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 80.54 -1.45 -1.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 5.714 -0.002 -0.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.423 +0.016 +0.67%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.320 +0.028 +1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.92 -3.09 -3.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.92 -3.09 -3.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 -1.79 -2.15%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 74.81 -2.25 -2.92%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.320 +0.028 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.04 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.24 -1.05 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.75 -2.21 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.13 -3.02 -3.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.03 -2.29 -2.68%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.33 -2.12 -2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 -1.79 -2.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 59.59 -2.83 -4.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 62.41 -4.15 -6.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 79.86 -3.05 -3.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.26 -3.05 -3.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 76.91 -3.60 -4.47%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 72.86 -4.05 -5.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 72.86 -4.05 -5.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 75.81 -4.05 -5.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 77.86 -3.95 -4.83%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 73.26 -3.80 -4.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.92 -3.09 -3.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 -3.00 -3.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.25 -3.00 -4.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.41 -0.42 -0.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.81 -3.05 -3.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.76 -3.05 -3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.76 -3.05 -3.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 -3.00 -3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -3.25 -4.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.80 -3.05 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 4 hours China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 19 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 7 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 7 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 3 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days Pipeline Rupture

Breaking News:

OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

Biden Is Helpless As OPEC+ Meets In Vienna

Biden Is Helpless As OPEC+ Meets In Vienna

As evidenced by oil prices…

The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

When oil prices crashed into…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 04, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Your problem isn’t our problem was the harsh message delivered by OPEC+ on Thursday at a post-OPEC+ meeting presser.

Referring to the energy crisis soaring energy costs, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman argued that “oil is not the problem”.

Indeed, the energy crisis began with a natural gas crisis that eventually spilled over into coal before snowballing into fertilizer, food, and various other crises as it spread to Asia and throughout the globe.

The Saudi Prince offered the market a solution: focus on the supply of natural gas to Europe and Asia—where the problem originated. This would include the infrastructure that brings the supplies to market.

Some would look at the soaring crude oil and gasoline prices and argue that crude oil is in crisis mode as well. But according to Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the double-digit increases in crude oil prices are nothing compared to the triple-digit increases in the price of natural gas and coal.

Today, the OPEC+ group flatly ignored President Biden and the White House’s pleas for more crude production when it lived up to most industry expectations by sticking to its plan to add in another 400,000 bpd of crude production next month.

In retaliation, the White House said it would use whatever tools it had at its disposal to address the energy markets, and lashed out specifically at OPEC+ by saying the group’s inaction implied that it seems “unwilling to use its power to help global economic recovery.”

This has become the mantra of the heaviest oil-consuming countries that have felt the sting of those double-digit price increases, including Japan and India.

But OPEC is still advising caution lest production get too far ahead of demand. “We are not out of the woods yet” Saudi’s Energy Minister said on Bloomberg Television last week.

The United States, Japan, and India would disagree.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Enbridge Line 3 Could Reduce Crude-By-Rail Imports From Canada

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices
WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

 Alt text

A Successful Energy Transition Will Need Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com