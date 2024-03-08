OPEC+ Failed to Hit Its Production Target Yet Again in February

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.50 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.56 -0.40 -0.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.94 -0.32 -0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.762 -0.056 -3.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.547 -0.008 -0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.48 +1.02 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.48 +1.02 +1.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.68 +0.37 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 126 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.547 -0.008 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.72 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.25 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.57 -0.98 -1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 829 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.92 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.48 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.68 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 282 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 63.08 -0.20 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 79.33 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 75.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 73.43 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.23 -0.20 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.48 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.61 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.36 +0.98 +1.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.46 +0.98 +1.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.61 +0.98 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.61 +0.98 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.09 -0.59 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Downs Drones As It Strikes Houthi Missile Positions in Yemen

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Despite the relatively large OPEC…

Uzbekistan Plans Electric Bus Fleet With Chinese Support

Uzbekistan Plans Electric Bus Fleet With Chinese Support

Uzbekistan seeks Chinese assistance for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Failed to Hit Its Production Target Yet Again in February

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 08, 2024, 5:00 AM CST

The OPEC+ group’s combined crude oil production in February was little changed from January and still above the overall output quota that OPEC and its allies pledged when they announced extra voluntary supply reductions, according to the latest Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights.     

The survey showed total OPEC+ oil production flat in February from January at around 41.21 million barrels per day (bpd), which, per Platts’ estimates, was about 175,000 bpd higher than the overall quota.

OPEC+ members collectively decided to voluntarily cut 2.2 million bpd from the group’s production this quarter, although much of that was production cuts that were already in effect, including Saudi Arabia’s 1 million bpd voluntary cut.  

Last weekend, the members of the OPEC+ alliance that had pledged the Q1 cuts announced they would roll over the supply reductions until the end of the second quarter.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Russia are now cutting their respective crude oil production and exports in the first half of 2024 with extra voluntary reductions, on top of voluntary cuts OPEC+ previously announced in April 2023 and later extended until the end of 2024.

The production estimates for February have shown that some of these – especially Iraq and Kazakhstan – continued to overproduce above their respective quotas.

In the middle of February, both Iraq and Kazakhstan pledged to comply with the cuts they had announced.

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, is committed to its voluntary cut in the OPEC+ agreement and will produce no more than 4 million bpd of crude oil, Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said last month.

Non-OPEC oil producer Kazakhstan, for its part, vowed to compensate over the coming months for a lack of compliance with the cuts in January.   

“Kazakhstan has always supported the initiatives of the OPEC+ member countries,” the country’s Energy Ministry said in a statement in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Oil Demand Growth Is Set to Slow as Sales of EVs and LNG Trucks Climb

Next Post

U.S. Downs Drones As It Strikes Houthi Missile Positions in Yemen

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Is the Push for Electric Vehicles Outpacing Market Readiness?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com