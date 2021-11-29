OPEC+ Delays Meetings Following Surprise Oil Price Crash

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.75 +0.80 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 74.20 +0.76 +1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.851 -0.003 -0.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 2.164 +0.012 +0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.15 -11.24 -19.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 67.15 -10.24 -13.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 68.55 -10.24 -13.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.90 -12.19 -17.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.15 -11.24 -15.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 57.15 -15.24 -21.05%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 54.65 -14.74 -21.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -10.25 -14.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.89 -10.24 -12.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 3 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 3 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 1 min CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 3 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 3 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours NordStream2
  • 5 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 6 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

U.S. Ready To Release Even More Crude From SPR

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

The U.S. oil rig count…

Why Is Ukraine Ignoring Its Massive Bioenergy Potential?

Why Is Ukraine Ignoring Its Massive Bioenergy Potential?

Bioenergy offers a promising alternative…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Delays Meetings Following Surprise Oil Price Crash

By Irina Slav - Nov 29, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

OPEC+ has moved two meetings scheduled for this week by a day in order to have more time to evaluate the implications of the latest coronavirus update about the emergence of a highly mutated variant.

Bloomberg reports, citing OPEC delegates, that the group had moved the meeting of its joint technical committee to Wednesday from Monday, and the meeting of the joint ministerial committee to Thursday from Tuesday. Another two meetings, of OPEC and OPEC+, will take place as originally planned, on Wednesday and Thursday.

News of the emergence of the omicron variant in southern Africa last week did on Friday what the release of 50 million barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve couldn't: it led to a sharp drop in oil prices, with Brent crude shedding over $10 in a single day and West Texas Intermediate falling below $70 per barrel for the first time in months.

Since then, however, oil prices have rebounded somewhat on expectations that OPEC+ might stop increasing oil production. Suggestions that the group may do just that came almost immediately after President Biden announced the release of crude from the strategic reserve. Now, with the new variant and renewed worry about the global economic recovery, worry about oil demand is on the rise, too, strengthening any internal OPEC+ arguments in favor of a suspension of output additions.

Related: The Geopolitical Game That Could Transform Gas Markets

Even so, for now, expectations are for a cautious approach on the part of OPEC and its partners in OPEC+.

"OPEC+ have erred on the side of caution," Mike Muller, head of Vitol's Asian business, told Bloomberg. "Post facto they've proven to be right. It is likely they will take into account these fundamentals and the possibility of a demand hit over the winter months."

"We saw some correction as the Friday's plunge in oil prices has been overdone," Nomura Securities senior economist Tatsufumi Okoshi told Reuters. "If the market falls further, OPEC+ may pause the planned increase of crude production to support prices," he added. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Industrial Metals Rise As China’s Property Market Bounces Back

Next Post

Is The U.S. Government About To Make Oil Drilling More Expensive?

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com