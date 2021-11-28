The Geopolitical Game That Could Transform Gas Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.25 +3.10 +4.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.46 +2.74 +3.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.084 -0.393 -7.18%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 mins 2.170 +0.076 +3.60%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.116 +0.087 +4.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.05 -8.69 -10.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 64.65 -10.24 -13.67%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.116 +0.087 +4.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 77.31 -4.02 -4.94%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.47 -3.73 -4.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 68.51 -8.39 -10.91%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 83.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.05 -8.66 -10.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 72.05 -8.69 -10.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.05 -8.69 -10.76%
Chart Girassol 3 days 72.89 -8.46 -10.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.37 -10.16 -17.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.39 +0.89 +1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 77.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.79 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 69.09 -4.41 -6.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 72.39 -1.11 -1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 72.39 -2.11 -2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 69.39 -1.11 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 64.75 -10.25 -13.67%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 58.50 -10.25 -14.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 72.34 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.75 -10.25 -13.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.13 +2.94 +3.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 2 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 2 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 3 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 3 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 5 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 5 days NordStream2
  • 6 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Industrial Metals Rise As China’s Property Market Bounces Back

U.S. Threatens Iran With New Sanctions If A Nuclear Deal Is Not Reached

U.S. Threatens Iran With New Sanctions If A Nuclear Deal Is Not Reached

The United States is considering…

Libya’s Oil Industry May Be On The Verge Of Another Breakdown

Libya’s Oil Industry May Be On The Verge Of Another Breakdown

The rift between Libya’s government…

Russia Insists That It Is Not Weaponizing Gas Exports

Russia Insists That It Is Not Weaponizing Gas Exports

Though Russian President Vladimir Putin…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Geopolitical Game That Could Transform Gas Markets

By Cyril Widdershoven - Nov 28, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
  • An apparent detente between the UAE and Turkey could be one of the most significant geopolitical developments in the region for decades
  • If Mohammed bin Zayed can succeed in exploiting Turkey’s economic crisis, the East Mediterranean natural gas fields could finally be exploited and sent to market
  • While this is a win-win situation for the UAE, it is unclear whether Erdogan will be willing to do what is necessary to ensure progress in the region
Join Our Community

At a time when media and financial analysts are fully focused on oil futures, natural gas markets are moving again. East Mediterranean gas futures, in particular, seem to be looking up due to some ongoing regional developments. The unexpected but very successful visit of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to Turkey and Egypt may well have long-lasting consequences in the region. The multibillion agreements signed between Turkey and the UAE, especially the long-term investment agreements between the Turkish sovereign wealth fund and UAE corporations, such as Abu Dhabi Ports, seem to be an opening to a new era of cooperation in the region.

The overall optimism shown in Turkish and Abu Dhabi-based media sources, however, should be taken with a grain of salt as financial deals may not counter the ongoing power struggle between Turkey’s president Erdogan and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Both nations are supporting political, military, and economic power projects in the East Mediterranean and MENA regions designed to increase their influence. Turkey’s president Erdogan will see the first visit of MBZ in 12 years as a major triumph. His regional power plays are still a bone of contention in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and Athens. While Turkish media sources are very optimistic about the perceived thaw in relations, other regional players have been watching with anticipation to understand the real outcome of the meetings.

The move by MBZ is not linked to a major change in regional geopolitics but is based on geo-economics. When looking at the dire state of the Turkish economy, high inflation rates, and the ongoing plunge of the Turkish Lira, there is the real threat of Erdogan’s Empire being destabilized. MBZ is a master at identifying and understanding win-win situations. The move to open direct lines to Turkey, especially to Erdogan’s embattled AKP government, is a wise one. The Turkish economy needs cash desperately, foreign direct investments are not only needed to support the Lira exchange rate, but also fledgling AKP projects. Arab investors are more than willing to take part in the ongoing sell-off of Turkish assets. Large-scale energy, infrastructure, and financial assets are up for grabs, at much lower prices than one year ago. MBZ also knows that by investing in Turkey, Ankara’s links to others will be undermined. 

MBZ’s trip to Turkey becomes increasingly interesting when you understand it as a coordinated effort of geo-economics and strategic military interests of the UAE, Egypt, Israel, and, most probably, Greece. Before flying to Turkey, discussions will have been held between MBZ and Egyptian President Sisi, Israeli players, and Greece. The UAE understood that it could act as a bridge between the two sides in the East Mediterranean by exploiting Turkey’s financial crisis. The UAE, and particularly Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, is behind the Abraham Agreements with Israel, is a major investor in Egypt, and is eager to invest in Greece and Cyprus. These factors mean MBZ has become one of the leading protagonists in the East Mediterranean.

Investments, security, and energy are all interlinked here, as all bi- and multi-lateral agreements are based on those issues. Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC, Mubadala, and even its defense companies are involved with Egypt, Israel, and Greece. The advantage for the UAE in cooperating with and supporting the East Med Gas Forum (EMGF), of which it wants to become a member, is clear. Not only could it open up new supra-regional energy projects, but it will also enhance the overall security situation significantly. Mubadala and AD Ports are now even involved in projects and discussions with Israeli counterparts. Mubadala’s acquisition of a 22%, $1 billion stake in the Israeli Tamar offshore gas field is just one example. It seems now that the MBZ move to meet up with Erdogan in Ankara should be assessed in line with supra-regional aspirations of the UAE, EMGF, and Abraham Agreements. By forging and strengthening the ongoing East Med alliance while opening up discussions and investments in Turkey, Abu Dhabi is not only opening a win-win road to success but could also mitigate Turkey’s aggressive regional aspirations. Looking at the bleak financial future of Turkey, Erdogan understands that he cannot afford to spurn the UAE’s advances. 

For the EMGF members, especially Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus, the more direct and active involvement of Abu Dhabi in Turkey’s affairs is a potential advantage. The financial power of Emirati investment funds should not be underestimated, especially not in time of a financial market implosion as we are seeing in Ankara. All this could force Erdogan to take a less adversarial stance towards offshore East Mediterranean gas exploration. For both sides, it could be a real win-win situation. Part of the East Med offshore gas and LNG options have hit a brick wall, due to the energy transition and geopolitics. By taking out political risks, or mitigating a potential Greek-Egyptian confrontation with Turkey, investors and operators could be incentivized to return. For Ankara and EMGF this could even result in a future where Turkey becomes a prime market for LNG from the region.

Due to the Turkish military and political intervention, especially linked to the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, any energy relation between the countries was put on ice. Some analysts believe that MBZ and Erdogan have discussed the Muslim Brotherhood’s futures in recent days and that economics could persuade him to change his stance, Egypt and potentially even Israel could then follow MBZ in reengaging with Turkey. At the same time, the ongoing European Energy Crunch has opened up new LNG and pipeline gas markets, so Turkey really is just the cherry on the cake.

The first steps have been made by MBZ, but everything depends on Erdogan’s backers. Erdogan will have to remove support for Muslim Brotherhood parties in the region, soften up to Assad’s Syria, decrease Turkish military support for Qatar, and leave Libya’s future to the Libyans before a full-scale rapprochement can take place. One thing is clear, however, geoeconomics is becoming an increasingly important factor in the region.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Insists That It Is Not Weaponizing Gas Exports
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com