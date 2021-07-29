Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 12 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 4 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 14 hours Withdrawl of American troops from Iraq and its direct impact on crude oil supply
  • 2 days China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rally Once Again After A Brief Dip

Iraq Oil Expert: Baghdad Shouldn't Replace Oil With Renewables

Iraq Oil Expert: Baghdad Shouldn't Replace Oil With Renewables

It is not in Iraq's…

U.S. Nuclear Power May Not Have A Role In Energy Transition After All

U.S. Nuclear Power May Not Have A Role In Energy Transition After All

Exelon plans to shut down…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

OMV: Nord Stream 2 Could Start Shipping Gas This Year

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 29, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline could begin shipping gas as soon as this year, one of the western investors in the project, Austria’s OMV, said on Wednesday.

“I would like to keep my fingers crossed for the Nord Stream 2. The head of the company [Nord Stream 2 AG] said that the construction work would be completed at the end of August. So, we believe that the gas may be flowing this year. There is a good chance of this happening,” OMV’s chief executive officer Rainer Seele said on the company’s Q2 earnings call, as carried by Russian news agency TASS.

OMV, together with Engie, Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall Dea, has provided financing to the Nord Stream 2 project, which is being led by Russia’s gas giant Gazprom.

The European Union (EU) and the United States have opposed the Nord Stream 2 project from Russia to Germany, concerned about Russia using gas sales and its gas monopoly Gazprom as a political tool. Poland, several other EU countries, and the United States have seen Nord Stream 2 as further undermining Europe’s energy security by giving Gazprom another pipeline to ship its natural gas to European markets. Germany has looked at the project from a business perspective mostly.

But last week, the United States and Germany said they had reached a deal over the controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, clearing the way for the completion of the natural gas pipeline and handing Germany a decisive victory in the matter.

The U.S. and Germany said that their “commitment is designed to ensure that Russia will not misuse any pipeline, including Nord Stream 2, to achieve aggressive political ends by using energy as a weapon.” 

During today’s earnings call, OMV’s Seele welcomed the agreement saying that “it paves the way to the final completion and commissioning of the pipeline.”   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

