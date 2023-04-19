Nuclear Troubles Send French Winter Power Prices Soaring

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 79.26 -1.60 -1.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.17 -1.60 -1.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.52 -1.62 -1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.227 -0.139 -5.87%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.698 -0.053 -1.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.06 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.698 -0.053 -1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.72 -1.27 -1.49%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.48 -1.17 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.60 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 505 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.09 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.95 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.25 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.65 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 85.40 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 74.75 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.00 -1.75 -2.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.36 -1.69 -2.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 47 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 13 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 14 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!

Breaking News:

Nuclear Troubles Send French Winter Power Prices Soaring

Natural Gas Prices Jump 8% On Colder-Than-Expected Weather Forecast

Natural Gas Prices Jump 8% On Colder-Than-Expected Weather Forecast

Natural gas futures soared by…

Oil Prices Bolstered By IEA Warnings

Oil Prices Bolstered By IEA Warnings

Oil prices were bolstered on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Nuclear Troubles Send French Winter Power Prices Soaring

By Michael Kern - Apr 19, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

France’s power prices for early 2024 are double the German prices for next winter as the huge French nuclear fleet continues to show signs of weak output and availability.  

The French power price for the first quarter of 2024 was at $455 (416 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Wednesday. That’s more than double the price for the same period in Germany, where the power price was at $185 (169 euros) per MWh for early 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

France has had troubles at many of its nuclear reactors, half of which have been shut down for repairs and maintenance at several times over the past year.

Germany, meanwhile, took its last three nuclear power plants offline on Saturday, ending more than six decades of commercial nuclear energy use. Germany ended the nuclear power era despite continued concerns about energy security and energy supply after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the end of pipeline natural gas deliveries from Russia, which was the largest gas supplier to Europe’s biggest economy before the war.

In France, concerns about the operations at France’s large nuclear power fleet resurfaced last month after the French nuclear safety authority, ASN, told energy giant and large nuclear reactor operator EDF to review its program of reactor checks, following the finding of another crack at a nuclear power plant.

This led to an 8% one-day surge in French power prices for next year, the biggest jump since the end of January.  

For much of last year, France’s nuclear power generation was well below capacity, as more than half of the country’s reactors were offline at one point in the autumn due to repairs or maintenance.  

At the moment, French nuclear power plants are producing 17.5% less than the average output rate for 2020 and 2021. That’s down from 23% last year, so there is some progress, but concerns remain.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya’s Oil Production Hits 1.2 Million Bpd

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com