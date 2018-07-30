Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.18 +0.05 +0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.54 -0.01 -0.01%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.796 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 69.93 +1.64 +2.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.69 +0.07 +0.10%
Urals 21 hours 71.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 21 hours 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.40 -0.36 -0.55%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.796 -0.001 -0.04%
Marine 21 hours 72.98 -0.05 -0.07%
Murban 21 hours 75.77 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 72.97 +2.46 +3.49%
Basra Light 21 hours 74.67 +0.64 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Girassol 21 hours 74.98 +1.60 +2.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.19 -0.42 -1.15%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.69 -0.92 -1.38%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.94 -0.92 -1.30%
Sweet Crude 4 days 57.39 -1.22 -2.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.69 -0.92 -1.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 64.69 -0.92 -1.40%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.69 -0.92 -1.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Giddings 21 hours 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.58 +0.80 +1.07%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 64.08 +1.44 +2.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.58 +1.44 +2.21%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 -0.75 -1.26%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.20 -0.92 -1.21%
All Charts
Norwegian Firm Exceeds Targeted Kurdistan Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 30, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Kurdistan pipeline

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO ASA said on Monday that it had put a fourth well into production at the Peshkabir oil field in Iraq’s northern region of Kurdistan, exceeding its 30,000-bpd target for oil production from the field.

“At around 35,000 bopd, Peshkabir has now leapfrogged into second place after Tawke among the Kurdistan fields operated by the international oil companies,” Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, DNO’s Executive Chairman, said in the company statement.

“We are setting our sights on higher production and accelerating field development,” the manager added.

The Norway-based oil and gas company has been drilling two other oil wells in the Peshkabir oil field and expects production testing at those two new wells to start next month.

DNO has boosted its oil production at the Tawke license in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region by two-thirds to 25,000 bpd, the company said earlier this month, after completing a well-testing program at the Peshkabir oil field.

The Peshkabir-4 well has started to produce at a rate of 10,000 bpd, the Norwegian company said earlier in July, adding that the Peshkabir-5 well, completed last month, was undergoing final testing. DNO plans to bring the fifth well online in August and expects to exceed its 2018 summer production target of 30,000 bpd at Peshkabir.

“And we expect Peshkabir to continue to surprise to the upside,” DNO’s Mossavar-Rahmani said on July 17.

DNO and its minority-interest partner Genel Energy plc hold the Tawke license, which contains the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. Together, oil production from the two fields has averaged 106,000 bpd year-to-date.

DNO announced in its 2017 results release in March that it planned to bolster production in Kurdistan, with Mossavar-Rahmani saying that “We are committed this year to continue to outdrill, outproduce and outperform all other international companies in Kurdistan – combined.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

