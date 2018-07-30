New Strike At Total’s North Sea Oil, Gas Platforms Begins

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.18 +0.05 +0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.54 -0.01 -0.01%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.796 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 69.93 +1.64 +2.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.69 +0.07 +0.10%
Urals 21 hours 71.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.54 -2.55 -3.44%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.54 -2.55 -3.44%
Bonny Light 21 hours 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.40 -0.36 -0.55%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.796 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 72.98 -0.05 -0.07%
Murban 21 hours 75.77 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 72.97 +2.46 +3.49%
Basra Light 21 hours 74.67 +0.64 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Bonny Light 21 hours 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Bonny Light 21 hours 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Girassol 21 hours 74.98 +1.60 +2.18%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.69 +0.07 +0.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.19 -0.42 -1.15%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.69 -0.92 -1.38%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.94 -0.92 -1.30%
Sweet Crude 4 days 57.39 -1.22 -2.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 55.19 -0.92 -1.64%
Peace Sour 4 days 55.19 -0.92 -1.64%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.69 -0.92 -1.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 64.69 -0.92 -1.40%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.69 -0.92 -1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.54 -2.55 -3.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Giddings 21 hours 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.58 +0.80 +1.07%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 64.08 +1.44 +2.30%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.03 +1.44 +2.16%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.03 +1.44 +2.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.58 +1.44 +2.21%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 -0.75 -1.26%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.20 -0.92 -1.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 12 minutes Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 16 minutes Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 2 hours BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 4 hours BMW To Raise Prices Of Two U.S.- Made SUV Models In China
  • 9 hours Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 51 mins Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 19 hours Testing time for Malaysia's Petronas and Sarawak
  • 3 hours The Tesla Model 3 Blew Away The Competition In July
  • 2 days Are steel users hurt by tariffs on imports? Probably not.
  • 13 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 3 days US production hits record
  • 3 days The World Will See the Longest Eclipse of the Century Today - Total Lunar
  • 5 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 7 hours Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports

Breaking News:

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

EU And U.S. Pledge To Boost Natural Gas Trade

EU And U.S. Pledge To Boost Natural Gas Trade

The United States and European…

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

The Permian shale play is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

New Strike At Total’s North Sea Oil, Gas Platforms Begins

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 30, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT offshore rig

Oil and gas rig workers started a 12-hour strike today at platforms in the North Sea operated by Total, in the latest industrial action by the employees who are in a dispute over pay and shifts with France’s oil and gas major.

Some 45 workers at platforms in the UK North Sea began the 12-hour strike at 11:00 GMT today, a spokesman for the UK’s biggest trade union, Unite, told Reuters.

Currently, there are no talks planned with Total over the dispute causing the strikes, the spokesman noted.

Last Monday, oil and gas rig workers staged a 24-hour strike at Total’s oil and gas platforms Alwyn, Elgin, and Dunbar. The strike ended as planned early last Tuesday, but the platforms needed up to 24 hours to resume full production.

Due to the strike, gas flows to the UK shores were disrupted last week, but stored crude oil was expected to offset any impacts on oil supply at a time when supply disruptions around the world abound, spare capacity is thinning, and another disruption is looming with the reduction of Iran’s oil exports with the return of the U.S. sanctions.

The fields hit by the 24-hour strike account for some 10 percent of the UK’s gas production. Crude oil production at Alwyn, Elgin, and Dunbar pumps up to 50,000 bpd to the Forties and Brent Blend crude streams—the key components of the Dated Brent benchmark.

The dispute arose after Total wanted to place workers at the platforms on a three-week rotation system instead of two.

“The dispute concerns the company’s wage review and its plans to force workers to increase their offshore working time,” Unite union said earlier this month, when it announced it would go on a strike.

The 24-hour stoppages were planned to begin early morning local time on July 23, August 6, and August 20. The 12-hour stoppages were set to start at noon local time on July 30 and August 13.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla To Add New AI Feature To Its Vehicles

Next Post

Norwegian Firm Exceeds Targeted Kurdistan Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com