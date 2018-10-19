Norway’s Oil Production Continues To Decline Faster Than Expected

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 18 hours 69.28 +0.57 +0.83%
Brent Crude 18 hours 79.78 +0.49 +0.62%
Natural Gas 18 hours 3.250 +0.052 +1.63%
Mars US 18 hours 74.12 +1.12 +1.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 -1.25 -1.57%
Urals 1 day 75.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.63 -1.00 -1.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.63 -1.00 -1.29%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.00 +1.01 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.68 -0.03 -0.04%
Natural Gas 18 hours 3.250 +0.052 +1.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 76.52 -0.93 -1.20%
Murban 1 day 79.18 -0.89 -1.11%
Iran Heavy 1 day 75.13 +1.16 +1.57%
Basra Light 1 day 78.89 +0.98 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 1 day 78.78 +0.73 +0.94%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.00 +1.01 +1.26%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.00 +1.01 +1.26%
Girassol 1 day 78.83 +0.96 +1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 -1.25 -1.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 29.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 16.71 -3.04 -15.39%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.71 -1.04 -1.71%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.81 -1.04 -1.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 39.21 -1.04 -2.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 36.21 -1.04 -2.79%
Peace Sour 2 days 36.21 -1.04 -2.79%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.21 -1.04 -1.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 43.46 -1.04 -2.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 35.71 -1.04 -2.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.63 -1.00 -1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 1 day 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 4 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 1 day 63.07 +0.47 +0.75%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.57 +0.47 +0.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.00 -1.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.41 -0.10 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 11 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 15 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 4 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 24 hours US top CEO's are spending their own money on the midterm elections
  • 2 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 2 hours U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 10 hours The Balkans Are Coming Apart at the Seams Again
  • 1 day OPEC Is Struggling To Deliver On Increased Output Pledge
  • 2 hours Owning stocks long-term low risk?
  • 10 hours The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 21 hours Uber IPO Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion
  • 12 hours 47 Oil & Gas Projects Expected to Start in SE Asia between 2018 & 2025
  • 24 hours A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 1 day 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 1 day U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects

Breaking News:

Chinese City Wants To Launch Artificial Moon To Light Up Streets

The Mini-Bear Market For Crude

The Mini-Bear Market For Crude

The hedge fund withdrawal from…

Lithium Is Yesterday’s News – Vanadium Is The Future

Lithium Is Yesterday’s News – Vanadium Is The Future

Scalable sustainable energy storage has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s Oil Production Continues To Decline Faster Than Expected

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 19, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT oil barrels

Norway’s crude oil production has not only been sliding this year compared to last year—as expected—but it has also consistently underperformed the production forecasts of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

NPD’s figures for September showed on Friday that Norway’s crude oil production stood at 1.302 million bpd, down by 13 percent compared to August 2018 and down 9.6 percent compared to September last year.

Total liquids production—including oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and condensate—came in at 1.607 million bpd, down 13.7 percent on the month and 9.4 percent on the year.

Oil and total liquids production last month was also lower than the NPD’s forecasts, by 11.9 percent and 12.1 percent, respectively.

So far this year, only the January production met the directorate’s estimates, while production in all other months through September trailed forecasts.

“Oil production for September is about 12 percent below the NPD’s forecast for the month and about 4.4 percent below the forecast for 2018. The most important reason why production in September is lower than expected is maintenance shutdown that was not included in the prognosis for several fields,” the NPD said in its statement.

Between January and September, Norway’s crude oil production dropped by 8 percent compared to the same period of 2017, also due to technical problems at some fields of Norway’s major Equinor.

Oil production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) is expected to continue its decline until late next year, when the Equinor-operated giant oil field Johan Sverdrup in the North Sea is slated to start production. Johan Sverdrup is expected to be the main contributor to Norway’s rising oil production until 2023.

But from the mid-2020s onward, production offshore Norway will start to decline again “so making new and large discoveries quickly is necessary for maintaining production at the same level from the mid-2020s,” Torgeir Stordal, Director exploration at the NPD, said in the directorate’s 2018 resource and exploration report in June.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Vice-Premier: Northern China Needs To Prepare For Winter

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com