Gasoline Prices See Abrupt Decline As U.S. Diesel Prices Continue To Rise

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.05 +0.44 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.11 +0.48 +0.52%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.91 -0.72 -0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.013 -0.440 -6.82%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.617 -0.014 -0.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.617 -0.014 -0.54%

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 321 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 64.36 -3.50 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.76 -3.50 -3.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 86.01 -3.50 -3.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 83.16 -3.50 -4.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 81.16 -3.50 -4.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 90.11 -3.50 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 79.46 -3.50 -4.22%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.75 -3.50 -4.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.64 -3.50 -4.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 56 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Gasoline Prices See Abrupt Decline As U.S. Diesel Prices Continue To Rise

By Alex Kimani - Oct 17, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

After a relentless four-week climb, U.S. national average gas prices have declined, falling 5.4 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon on Monday. Still, the national average is still 20.6 cents higher from a month ago and a good 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

But while prices at the pump for gasoline have declined, diesel prices are on the opposite trajectory, rising 18.7 cents in the last week to $5.26 per gallon.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared. We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed,”  Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, has said.

Another reason for falling gas prices: falling crude prices.

Oil prices have continued slipping further as the market reassessed the OPEC+ production quota cut, and the IMF warned about the increased risk of a global recession.

After rising sharply following the announcement by OPEC+ that it will cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day, oil prices have resumed their downward trajectory as the effects of the meeting began to wear off. 

Recession fears have remained a steady undercurrent in the oil markets recently for much of the current year, as have the tight supply situation that exists in the energy markets overall.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that the world economy was headed for “stormy waters” as it downgraded its global growth projections for next year and also warned of a harsh worldwide recession if policymakers mishandled the fight against inflation.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

