North Sea Operator Warns Government Policy Could Starve UK Of Energy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.84 -0.53 -0.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.63 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.80 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.762 -0.029 -1.04%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.532 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 69.87 +0.81 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.532 -0.006 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.54 +0.44 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.95 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.41 +0.59 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 574 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.45 +0.55 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.42 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 27 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 48.12 +0.21 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 71.52 +0.21 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 69.77 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 66.92 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 64.92 +0.21 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 73.87 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 63.22 +0.21 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 52 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 19 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

North Sea Operator Warns Government Policy Could Starve UK Of Energy

Navigating Georgia’s Potential Ascent To The EU

Navigating Georgia’s Potential Ascent To The EU

Despite facing political hurdles, Georgia…

Oil Prices Dip As Further Interest Rate Hikes Loom

Oil Prices Dip As Further Interest Rate Hikes Loom

Fears of yet another interest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

North Sea Operator Warns Government Policy Could Starve UK Of Energy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 27, 2023, 4:30 AM CDT

The current windfall tax and the pledge from the Labour Party – tipped to win the next election in the UK – to stop new oil and gas licensing in the North Sea could starve Britain of energy supply, a senior executive at a major UK operator says.

“By a new government imagining they'll be able to stop licences and oil development in the UK, ultimately what that means is that they'll be starving the UK of energy, and it will become very dependent on energy from abroad,” Gilad Myerson, executive chairman of Ithaca Energy, told the BBC.

The windfall tax of 35%, which takes the industry’s overall tax rate to 75%, the highest of any UK sector, and the Labour plans to stop issuing new licenses are spooking operators and investors in North Sea oil and gas, Myerson said.

A slump in investment would ultimately make the UK more dependent on foreign hydrocarbon resources, the executive of one of the largest UK-focused firms told the BBC.

“Politicians keep making statements which spook investors,” he said.

“They are saying they do want hydrocarbons, then they say that they don't want hydrocarbons.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer has said that if Labour is voted in power next year, it would stop issuing new licenses for North Sea oil and gas, but will respect the consents and licenses given by previous governments.

The uncertainty about what Labour would do should it take power next year has threatened the approval of Equinor’s major Rosebank oil project.

If licenses and projects are approved by the current Tory government, Labour would not overturn them if it is voted into office, Starmer said last week.

David Whitehouse, chief executive of industry body Offshore Energies UK, said, “Labour’s proposed ban on new exploration licences is too much too soon. It would be damaging for the industry, for consumers and for the UK’s net zero ambitions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The industry is already responding to the uncertain regulatory environment. Apache, Harbour Energy, Shell, and TotalEnergies have announced either scaling back on investments and drilling, or intentions to review those.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Malaysia Expects Its Oil Production To Peak Next Year

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com