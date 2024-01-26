North Dakota Oil Production Climbing Back Faster Than Anticipated

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.85 -0.51 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.16 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.595 +0.024 +0.93%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.254 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.254 -0.010 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.32 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.72 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.85 +1.02 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 788 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.44 +1.18 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 241 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 68.16 +2.32 +3.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.59 +2.27 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.14 +2.27 +3.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 +2.25 +3.15%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China’s Record Solar Additions in 2023 Top Entire U.S. Solar Capacity

Rising Electricity Demand Will Keep Fossil Fuels Around

Rising Electricity Demand Will Keep Fossil Fuels Around

Rising electricity demand in the…

India to Become Single Most Important Driver of Oil Demand Growth

India to Become Single Most Important Driver of Oil Demand Growth

High GDP growth, industrialization, urbanization,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

North Dakota Oil Production Climbing Back Faster Than Anticipated

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 26, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

North Dakota’s production of crude oil is returning to full force at a quicker pace than first suggested by authorities, new data from the state’s regulator showed on Friday.

Crude oil production in the Peace Garden State is now down by between 30,000 and 80,000 bpd after extreme cold led to operational challenges. Associated natural gas production—the natural gas produced as a byproduct of crude oil production—was estimated to be down 0.10 and .22 Bcfd.

Extreme weather cut crude oil production in North Dakota by hundreds of thousands of barrels. At the peak of the production outages due to the cold temperatures, 650,000 bpd—roughly half of what North Dakota typically produces—was taken offline. Just a week ago, the North Dakota Pipeline Authority said that production had clawed back to settle at just 350,000 – 400,000 bpd, but cautioned that it could be another month before its production returned to normal.

Today’s data, however, suggests that production could return to normal before a month, with less than 80,000 bpd of crude production remaining offline.

Production outages from the Bakken—one of the largest deposits of crude oil and natural gas in the United States—and disruption of oil tanker traffic due to fears about traversing the Red Sea have contributed to a rise in crude oil prices. On Friday, WTI was trading at $76.94—a $2.80 rise from a month ago. Brent crude was more than $3 less than what it is today.

The Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and U.S. production outages have perhaps made OPEC+’s job a bit easier as it tries to curb oil production to keep oil markets in check.

In other North Dakota’ oil news, the state’s Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms, who held office during North Dakota’s oil boom that catapulted it to the nation’s third-most prolific oil producer, announced on Thursday that he is retiring effective June 30.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Administration Halts Approvals of New LNG Export Projects

Next Post

China’s Record Solar Additions in 2023 Top Entire U.S. Solar Capacity

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com