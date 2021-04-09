North Dakota Oil Pipeline Prevails Over Environmentalists

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 59.32 -0.28 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 62.95 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 2.526 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 1.808 -0.002 -0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 1.962 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.22 +0.54 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 59.37 -0.38 -0.64%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.962 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.16 +0.18 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.68 +0.32 +0.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 58.38 +0.80 +1.39%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 63.26 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 61.39 +0.97 +1.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.62 +0.77 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.22 +0.54 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.87 -0.27 -0.55%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.15 -0.27 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 58.60 -0.17 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 60.00 -0.17 -0.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.35 -0.32 -0.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 55.60 -0.17 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 55.60 -0.17 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.10 -0.17 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 59.80 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.40 +0.08 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 49.50 -0.50 -1.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 63.10 +0.42 +0.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 53.27 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.94 -0.17 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 34 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 21 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 2 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 21 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 3 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 5 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 6 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates
  • 6 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes

Breaking News:

North Dakota Oil Pipeline Prevails Over Environmentalists

Russia Slashes 2021-2022 Oil Production Forecasts

Russia Slashes 2021-2022 Oil Production Forecasts

Russia is slashing its estimates…

Qatar Looks To Dominate This Very-Fast Growing Gas Market

Qatar Looks To Dominate This Very-Fast Growing Gas Market

While Qatar’s recent mega deal…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

North Dakota Oil Pipeline Prevails Over Environmentalists

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 09, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

The Dakota Access Pipeline will not be ordered to shut down while pending review, government lawyers told U.S. District Judge Brian Boasberg on Friday, much to the ire of environmentalists who have long called for the pipeline to be shut down.

According to Ben Shifman, a Justice Department Attorney, the government is still reserving the right to shut down the pipeline at any time during the environmental review by the Army Corps of Engineers.

That review is not expected to be complete until this time next year. For DAPL, that’s a lot of uncertainty.

The Dakota Access Pipeline has been embroiled for years in a bitter battle with environmentalists and indigenous groups on one side, and the oil and gas industry on the other.

It was Judge Brian Boasberg that canceled the DAPL’s permit given by the Trump Administration that allowed it to move crude oil. And it was Judge Brian Boasberg that ordered DAPL to empty and shut down, claiming its environmental review was insufficient. And it was Judge Brian Boasberg that voiced his “surprise” that President Biden decided not to shut down the pipeline today.

But an appellate court reversed Boasberg’s earlier decision to shut down the pipeline, and allowed DAPL to continue while the Army Corps of Engineers conducts its review. At that time, the Army Corps of Engineers decided not to shut DAPL during its re-review.

Today, President Biden declined to enforce a temporary shutdown of DAPL pending this review, which could still take a year. But this would have meant stopping the flow of a pipeline that has been moving oil for years, and not even President Biden and his vocal green agenda is so bold as that.

But DAPL’s tough road isn’t over. Judge Brian Boasberg said on Friday that he would decide for himself whether to keep the pipeline open. Energy Transfer Partners, DAPL’s owner, has ten days to submit its comments to the court as to the effects of a shutdown.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Says It Will Return To Nuclear Compliance After U.S. Lifts Oil Sanctions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer
UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized

UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized
Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com