Iran Says It Will Return To Nuclear Compliance After U.S. Lifts Oil Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours SellBuy 59.32 -0.28 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 62.95 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 2.526 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.808 -0.002 -0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 1.962 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.22 +0.54 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 59.37 -0.38 -0.64%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 1.962 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.16 +0.18 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.68 +0.32 +0.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 58.38 +0.80 +1.39%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 63.26 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 61.39 +0.97 +1.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.62 +0.77 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.22 +0.54 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.87 -0.27 -0.55%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 49.15 -0.27 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 58.60 -0.17 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 60.00 -0.17 -0.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 56.35 -0.32 -0.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 55.60 -0.17 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 55.60 -0.17 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 56.10 -0.17 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 59.80 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 55.40 +0.08 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 -0.16 -0.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 49.50 -0.50 -1.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 63.10 +0.42 +0.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 53.27 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.94 -0.17 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 49 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 21 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 2 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 21 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 3 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 5 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 6 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates
  • 6 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes

Breaking News:

North Dakota Oil Pipeline Prevails Over Environmentalists

Big Oil Is Dead Set On Exploiting The Wind Power Boom

Big Oil Is Dead Set On Exploiting The Wind Power Boom

Big Oil has been one…

Mining Giant Rio Tinto Starts Lithium Production In The U.S.

Mining Giant Rio Tinto Starts Lithium Production In The U.S.

Rio Tinto has kicked off…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Says It Will Return To Nuclear Compliance After U.S. Lifts Oil Sanctions

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 09, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Iran insists that it will only start complying with its obligations under the nuclear deal after the United States removes all the sanctions on the Islamic Republic, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said.

World powers, including the United States, started talking about the deal in Vienna this week.

“Iran will return to its JCOPA obligations once the US fully lifts its sanctions in action and not in words or on paper, and once Iran verifies the sanction relief,” Iran Press News Agency reported, citing the Ayatollah as saying.

On Thursday, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Abbas Araqchi, also said that Tehran would resume full compliance with the so-called nuclear deal only after the United States lifts all sanctions, including those on Iran’s oil exports. 

“The US must lift anti-Iran sanctions [and only] then Tehran would resume compliance with [the] JCPOA,” Araqchi told Iran’s Press TV from Vienna on Thursday.

The United States, under the Biden Administration, is seeking to revive the nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as it is officially known, after the Trump Administration pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran’s oil, shipping, and banking industries.

The Biden Administration, however, has set Iran’s return to compliance with its nuclear activities as a condition before it would consider lifting the sanctions.

Despite the fact that the United States and Iran are now indirectly talking—via the European, Russia, and Chinese signatories to the nuclear deal—positions remain apart. Both the United States and Iran are demanding that the other make the first concession.

Analysts see the start of indirect talks as a positive sign toward lifting the sanctions on Iran’s oil exports at some point in the future. However, most analysts also see the return of Iranian barrels legitimately on the oil market as a move that would be taken into account by the OPEC+ group so that oil prices would not sink.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Sets World Record For Deep-Sea Drilling In Disputed South China Sea

Next Post

North Dakota Oil Pipeline Prevails Over Environmentalists

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer
UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized

UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized
Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com