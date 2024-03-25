Nissan Aims To Slash EV Costs to Gasoline-Car Level by 2030

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.06 +1.43 +1.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.80 +1.37 +1.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.50 +1.22 +1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.611 -0.048 -2.89%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.747 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Mars US 143 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.747 +0.007 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 84.76 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 4 days 85.24 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 81.37 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Basra Light 847 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.99 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.10 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 300 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.98 -0.44 -0.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.78 -0.44 -0.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.03 -0.44 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.63 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.88 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.63 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.28 -0.44 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.86 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.96 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.25 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.32 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Institute of Technology researchers…

OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

OPEC and the broader OPEC+…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Nissan Aims To Slash EV Costs to Gasoline-Car Level by 2030

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 25, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

Nissan Motor will look to slash the cost of its next-generation electric vehicles by 30% to reach cost parity between its EVs and conventional gasoline models by fiscal year 2030, the Japanese car-manufacturing giant said on Monday in a new business plan.

Nissan, which was an early adopter of EV technology and has been making the Nissan LEAF, a battery-electric powered compact car, since 2010, has been feeling intense competition from a crowded market in recent years, including from cheap models from China.

In the new business plan, dubbed ‘The Arc’, Nissan pledges it would launch 30 new models by fiscal year 2026, of which 16 will be electrified.

The Japanese auto giant will target to boost the competitiveness of its EV offering by reducing the cost of next-generation EVs by 30%, when compared to the current model Ariya crossover, and achieving EV and ICE vehicle cost parity by fiscal year 2030.

Nissan believes that a significant next-generation EV cost reduction could be achieved through grouped “family” development of cars, with vehicle production under this approach starting in fiscal year 2027.

“The product offensive will be supported by new development and manufacturing approaches aimed to make EVs more affordable and increase profitability,” said the car manufacturer, adding that the approaches would involve “developing EVs in families, integrating powertrains, utilizing next-generation modular manufacturing, group sourcing, and battery innovations.”

In the area of family development alone, the cost of subsequent vehicles can be reduced by 50%, the variation of trim parts reduced by 70%, and development lead time shortened by four months. By adopting modular manufacturing, the vehicle production line will be shortened, reducing the production time per vehicle by 20%, Nissan says.

As part of the plan, more Nissan factories globally are set to adopt the Nissan Intelligent Factory concept, with the Oppama and Nissan Motor Kyushu plants in Japan, the Sunderland Plant in the UK, and Canton and Smyrna plants in the U.S. starting the adoption from fiscal year 2026 through 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brent Crude Tops $87 as Geopolitics Threatens Tight Supply

Next Post

Tesla Cooperates With CATL on Faster-Charging Battery Technology

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com