Nigerian Oil Pipeline Runs Dry As Rampant Oil Theft Plagues Country

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 97.41 +2.43 +2.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 106.4 +2.02 +1.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 102.0 -2.73 -2.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.555 -0.438 -4.87%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.375 +0.020 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 92.78 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.375 +0.020 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 28 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 28 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 239 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 28 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.88 -1.75 -2.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 80.88 -1.72 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 97.13 -1.72 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 95.38 -1.72 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 93.28 -1.72 -1.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 90.43 -1.72 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 90.43 -1.72 -1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 92.53 -1.72 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 96.08 -1.72 -1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 90.73 -1.72 -1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.63 -1.72 -1.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.5 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 2 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts

Breaking News:

European Gas Prices Spike 30% After Russian Supply Cuts

The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter

A perfect storm of growing…

Is This The Most Successful Western Oil Major In The Middle East?

Is This The Most Successful Western Oil Major In The Middle East?

Whilst the overt political policies…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigerian Oil Pipeline Runs Dry As Rampant Oil Theft Plagues Country

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 27, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT

A 180,000-bpd pipeline in Nigeria hasn’t transported any crude across Africa’s top oil producer since the middle of June due to oil theft, a source with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

OPEC member Nigeria has been suffering for years of rampant oil theft from pipelines which has often forced operators to shut down crude links for repairs and even declare force majeure on crude loadings because oil couldn’t reach terminals on time.

The pipeline targeted in the latest oil theft, Trans-Niger Pipeline, has not been formally shut yet, Bloomberg’s source said on condition of anonymity because they were sharing information that has not been made public yet.

Per Bloomberg’s estimates, the Trans-Niger Pipeline, with its capacity of transporting 180,000 barrels per day (bpd), accounts for around 15% of Nigeria’s latest daily average oil production. 

Oil theft has been a never-ending issue in Nigeria’s oil industry for years, crippling supply and production and making international majors warier of investing in production assets in Nigeria’s onshore.

A lack of investment and capacity has prevented Nigeria from reaching its target production under the OPEC+ agreement for more than a year. Nigeria has been the biggest laggard in the production pact for several months. As of June, Nigeria was already pumping 500,000 bpd below its OPEC+ target. Nigerian crude oil production averaged 1.238 million bpd last month, according to OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), while Nigeria’s June quota was 1.772 million bpd.  

Unlike other crude oil producers, Nigeria has not been able to take advantage of the multi-year high oil prices this year. Nigerian oil revenues have come in 61% below target for the first four months of 2022. That’s despite crude oil trading at highs not seen in years. Nigeria continues to battle oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and most critically, high gasoline prices, which the country subsidizes.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Strikes Oil Again In Guyana

Next Post

Equinor Boosts Dividends And Buybacks After Tripling Q2 Earnings

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com