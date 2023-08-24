Nigerian Military Destroys 8 Illegal Refining Sites In Niger Delta

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.06 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.38 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.25 +0.31 +0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.524 +0.027 +1.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 +0.008 +0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.66 -1.34 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.66 -1.34 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.39 -0.76 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.84 -0.67 -0.77%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 78.64 -1.15 -1.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 +0.008 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.54 -0.51 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.32 -0.48 -0.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.31 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 633 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.49 -1.02 -1.21%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.39 -0.76 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.39 -0.76 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.94 -0.87 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.84 -0.67 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 86 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.39 -0.75 -1.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.04 -0.75 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.29 -0.75 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.24 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 74.89 -0.75 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 74.89 -0.75 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.79 -0.75 -0.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.89 -0.75 -0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 74.89 -0.75 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.66 -1.34 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.37 -1.99 -2.57%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.12 -1.99 -2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 86.59 -0.78 -0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.17 -1.99 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.37 -1.99 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.37 -1.99 -2.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -1.50 -1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 -1.25 -1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 83.59 -1.46 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Nigerian Military Destroys 8 Illegal Refining Sites In Niger Delta

Global Oil Consumption Nears All-Time Highs

Global Oil Consumption Nears All-Time Highs

The 2023 Statistical Review of…

Are Westen Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

Are Westen Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

Peter Schiff discusses the growing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigerian Military Destroys 8 Illegal Refining Sites In Niger Delta

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 24, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

The Nigerian Army has destroyed eight ovens used for refining stolen crude oil in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta, director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu has said. The troops have also destroyed 14 reservoirs containing ~200,000 liters of stolen crude oil and ~90,000 liters of diesel.

Earlier this month, Nigerian military forces destroyed 36 illegal refining sites and arrested 22 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta, with a Defense Headquarters spokesperson telling local media that the operation recovered 310,700 liters of crude oil; 14,675 liters of Automotive Gas Oil, 49,000 liters of Dual Purpose kerosene and assorted weapons. This illustrates just how rampant oil theft and illegal oil business has become in Africa’s largest producer.

Last year, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCGROUP) CEO Melee Kyari revealed that Nigeria was losing nearly all the oil output at oil hub Bonny, the town after which its premium oil grade Bonny Light is named. 

Bonny Light is a light-sweet crude oil grade produced in Nigeria, and an important benchmark crude for all West African crude production. Bonny Light has particularly good gasoline yields, which has made it a popular crude for U.S. refiners, particularly on the U.S. East Coast. Although the figures are usually estimates, the NNPCL and the ministry of petroleum have variously put the total quantity of barrels stolen at between 200,000 to 400,000 per day. 

Nigeria managed to produce 1.184 million bpd in May, making it Africa’s largest producer ahead of Libya (1.158 million bpd), Angola (1.111 million bpd) and Algeria ( 962,000 bpd).

However, oil theft is by no means confined to the West African nation. Oil smuggling has become a particular problem in many developing nations, as armed groups siphon oil for resale. For instance, oil smuggling costs Libya an estimated $750 million per year, good for 3% of its GDP. Last year, Mustafa Sanalla, the head of the country’s National Oil Corporation, called on the European Union naval mission to help stop oil smuggling by seizing their ships in the Mediterranean, and urged Libya to reform massive subsidies that allow fuel to be sold for as little as 2-3 U.S. cents per liter.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

India’s Slowing Oil Demand Growth To Weigh On Oil Prices

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com