France To Stick With Coal For Longer To Ensure Energy Security

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.44 +0.39 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.75 +0.39 +0.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.65 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.500 -0.019 -0.75%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.781 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.66 -1.34 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.66 -1.34 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.84 -0.67 -0.77%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 79.20 +0.56 +0.71%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.781 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.44 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.90 -0.42 -0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 633 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.23 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.43 -0.51 -0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.84 -0.67 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 86 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 61.55 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 hour 81.20 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 hour 79.45 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 76.40 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 75.95 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 81.05 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.66 -1.34 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.37 -1.99 -2.57%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.12 -1.99 -2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 86.59 -0.78 -0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.17 -1.99 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.37 -1.99 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.37 -1.99 -2.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -1.50 -1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 -1.25 -1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 83.59 -1.46 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

France To Stick With Coal For Longer To Ensure Energy Security

Shale E&Ps In High-Gear Consolidation: Big Fish Seize Top-Tier Acreage

Shale E&Ps In High-Gear Consolidation: Big Fish Seize Top-Tier Acreage

Amid the consolidation phase in…

The Threat Of A Jihadist Resurgence In West Africa

The Threat Of A Jihadist Resurgence In West Africa

Jihadist groups are resurging in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

France To Stick With Coal For Longer To Ensure Energy Security

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 25, 2023, 1:13 AM CDT

France has extended a provision for electricity generators that allows them to use more coal in their operations in order to secure supply in the coming months.

The move comes as utility major EDF warned that nuclear power output will likely be below normal during the winter months as it is still fixing the problems that put several reactors temporarily out of commission last year.

Bloomberg reports that despite the allowance for coal use, the French government tightened the requirements for the operation of the country’s two remaining coal-fired power plants.

According to these, high emitters in the power generation sector would only be allowed to operate for up to 1,800 hours in the winter of 2023/24. That’s equal to about 11 weeks and down from 2,500 hours last winter.

Also, these generators will have to pay more for the carbon dioxide emissions they generate.

“Tension on the power system is currently lower than at the same period of last year,” the energy transition ministry said, referring to better output from wind and solar, and lower demand. “However, one must take all measures to ensure security of energy supply for the French in any event,” it added, noting the possibility of the war in Ukraine not being over by winter or the winter itself being colder than last year’s.

France, which has been one of the most reliable energy generators in Europe in recent years thanks to its nuclear fleet, is currently grappling with problems that have accumulated over years of subpar maintenance.

This led to the temporary suspension of electricity generation last year but that wasn’t the end of it. EDF is, as noted, still working on fixing all the issues while facing the challenge of summer heat compromising water used for cooling the reactors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The utility just warned this week it would need to reduce nuclear power generation for this reason amid forecasts for a few hotter days ahead.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Nigerian Military Destroys 8 Illegal Refining Sites In Niger Delta

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com