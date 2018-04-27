Exxon Q1 Earnings Miss Despite Oil Price Rally

Market Intelligence
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 19 hours 74.03 -0.10 -0.13%
Marine 19 hours 70.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Murban 19 hours 73.63 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 68.68 -0.17 -0.25%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.36 -0.22 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.81 -0.25 -0.34%
Girassol 19 hours 73.43 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 49.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.19 +0.14 +0.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.39 +0.14 +0.21%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.29 +0.14 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.09 +0.29 +0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.19 +0.14 +0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.94 -0.36 -0.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.19 +0.14 +0.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.71 +0.07 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.05 -0.09 -0.14%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.00 -0.09 -0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 64.55 -0.09 -0.14%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.95 +0.05 +0.07%
All Charts
By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 27, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Exxon Papua LNG

Despite the fact that higher crude oil prices helped ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) to lift its Q1 earnings, the U.S. supermajor on Friday missed Wall Street expectations and reported its weakest production level for a first quarter since 1999.

After the results release, Exxon’s shares fell more than 2 percent in pre-market trade at 08:39 a.m. EDT. By 3:00pm, shares were down almost 4 percent.

Exxon reported today Q1 earnings of US$4.650 billion, up 16 percent on the year. Earnings per common share increased 15 percent to US$1.09, but missed analyst expectations ranging from US$1.10 from WSJ’s analyst to US$1.14, or a 20-percent expected increase, from Investor’s Business Daily.

In terms of revenues, Exxon beat the Wall Street view, reporting US$68.211 billion in total revenues for Q1, up from US$58.671 billion in Q1 2017. Analysts had expected the Q1 2018 revenue at around the mid-$60-billion range.

Exxon’s oil-equivalent production was 3.9 million barrels per day in the first quarter this year, down by 6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, oil-equivalent production was down 3 percent from Q1 last year. The Q1 2018 production was the lowest for a first quarter since the 1999 merger that created what is today known as Exxon, Bloomberg notes. The production level was also lower than all seven analyst estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Related: Oil Markets React Stoically To Rising Rig Count

Exxon highlighted in its results release that it posted its highest cash flow from operations and asset sales—US$9.960 billion—since 2014, the year in which oil prices started tumbling and started eroding the earnings and margins of the major oil companies.

“Increased commodity prices, coupled with a focus on operating efficiently and strengthening our portfolio, resulted in higher earnings and the highest quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales since 2014,” Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer, said, commenting on Exxon’s Q1 results.

In terms of revenues, Exxon managed to take advantage of the higher oil prices, but its profits came in below estimates, unlike the European majors that have reported Q1 financials so far—Shell, Statoil, Total—which posted their highest net profits since 2014 when oil prices were $100 a barrel.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

