Nigeria Prepares To Reveal New Oil Bill 20 Years In The Making

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.36 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.99 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.667 +0.037 +1.02%
Graph up Heating Oil 5 hours SellBuy 2.130 +0.008 +0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 5 hours 2.240 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 -1.23 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 -1.23 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.84 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 2.240 +0.001 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.75 -0.82 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.59 -1.05 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 69.80 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 75.06 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.36 +0.54 +0.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.77 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.84 -0.35 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.15 +0.06 +0.10%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 58.08 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 30 mins 71.98 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 30 mins 73.38 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 68.48 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 30 mins 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 68.33 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 72.08 +0.67 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 66.23 +0.42 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 -1.23 -1.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.88 +0.66 +0.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.93 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.88 +0.07 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.88 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -1.00 -1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.00 -1.14 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 16 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 6 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 5 hours ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

Top 3 Best Performing Small-Cap Oil Stocks

Top 3 Best Performing Small-Cap Oil Stocks

Oil prices have climbed to…

Big Oil Backs $100 Crude Narrative

Big Oil Backs $100 Crude Narrative

Three Big Oil chief executives…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Prepares To Reveal New Oil Bill 20 Years In The Making

By Michael Kern - Jun 29, 2021, 10:30 PM CDT

Nigeria’s Senate is expected to see on Tuesday the presentation of the country’s petroleum industry bill, a new regulation on the oil industry that has taken 20 years to draft.

The bill is expected to be presented at the Nigerian Senate today, Reuters reported, quoting the legislation’s agenda it had seen.

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been two decades in the making to overhaul the way Nigeria will share its oil resources with international oil companies and aim to attract new investment in oil and gas.

The Senate could also be an obstacle to the final passing of the long-awaited bill, sources told Reuters.

Community leaders in Nigeria’s oil-rich regions want changes to the latest version of the bill, asking for a larger share of revenues for the community.

Therefore, it is not certain that Nigeria would soon have a new petroleum bill, which could further alienate international oil majors from Nigerian oil assets when fossil fuels are now even more fiercely competing for Big Oil’s capital plans as majors start shifting more funding to low-carbon energy sources.

Last month, Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation said it had signed a deal with Shell, Exxon, Total, and Eni to develop an offshore oil block that includes the deepwater Bonga field.

The NNPC noted the deal marks a historic moment as it settles long-running disputes between the Nigerian government and international oil companies.

According to the company, the deal could unlock up to $10 billion in new investments in Nigeria’s oil industry. It could also add 150,000 bpd to the country’s oil production, bringing the total output from the block—Oil Mining Lease 118—to 350,000 bpd, Bloomberg reports.

Interestingly, for Shell, the deal comes after earlier this year, chief executive Ben van Beurden said that Shell does not see its upstream oil operations in Nigeria as compatible with its strategy to become a net-zero energy business.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Pipeline Operators Score Massive Supreme Court Victory

Next Post

U.S.-Controlled Oilfield In Syria Attacked By Rockets

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com