Nigeria Oil Rig Workers Ready to Join Nationwide Strike

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.93 -1.29 -1.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.06 -1.30 -1.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.73 -1.35 -1.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 -0.077 -2.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.327 -0.009 -0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%
Chart Mars US 214 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.327 -0.009 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.74 -1.43 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.01 -1.84 -2.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 76.99 -3.36 -4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 917 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.96 -3.55 -4.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.57 -2.97 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 370 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 61.02 -2.77 -4.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.37 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.62 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 70.72 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.47 -2.77 -3.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 77.42 -2.77 -3.45%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 67.82 -2.77 -3.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.45 -2.77 -4.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.85 -4.37 -5.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 16 hours For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 6 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut

U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut

The U.S. oil and gas…

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Brent crude was trading down…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Oil Rig Workers Ready to Join Nationwide Strike

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 04, 2024, 7:10 AM CDT

One of the largest trade unions in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is ready to join the ongoing nationwide strike over minimum wage but is awaiting the outcome of a Tuesday meeting before ordering offshore oil workers off platforms, the head of the union told Reuters.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said this weekend it would comply with the call of one of the country’s largest trade unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress, to join the indefinite nationwide strike.

In a notice on Saturday, NUPENG notified all its “members and Branches in all Oil and Gas installations, operations and services including distribution and marketing of Petroleum products, that our great Union is fully committed to ensuring total compliance with the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress.” 

However, the union has not recalled yet workers from offshore oil rigs.

NUPENG is holding off on “recalling members from offshore oil platforms until the meeting with government today,” the union’s president Williams Akporeha told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government and unions are in ongoing talks over the minimum wage after the largest trade unions in Nigeria shut down on Monday the country’s power grid.

The unions initiated the strike in response to the government’s refusal to agree to their proposed minimum wage. They also demand that an electricity tariff hike for better-off consumers be reversed. The government hiked last month the tariff for consumers using more electricity as it seeks to reduce subsidies in the economy.  

Nigeria’s foreign exchange and government revenues continue to be heavily dependent on energy exports.  

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and the national oil and gas firm NNPC have vowed to ramp up production of oil and gas to boost revenues for the country.

Oil theft and pipeline vandalism have long plagued Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas industry, driving majors out of the country and often resulting in force majeure at the key crude oil export terminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese EV Sales in Europe Jump by 23%

Next Post

OPEC’s Oil Production Rises as Iraq Continues to Overproduce

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com