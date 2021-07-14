Nigeria May Finally Approve New Oil Bill After 2 Decades Of Work

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.06 -3.19 -4.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.15 -0.61 -0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.659 -0.037 -1.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 14 mins SellBuy 2.131 -0.013 -0.61%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.283 -0.011 -0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.13 +0.80 +1.08%
Chart Mars US 29 mins 71.28 -1.97 -2.69%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.283 -0.011 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 15 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 15 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 15 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 15 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 15 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 15 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 15 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.13 +0.80 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 58.22 -2.11 -3.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 61.95 +1.00 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 74.25 +1.15 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 75.65 +1.15 +1.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 70.75 +0.15 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 69.25 +0.90 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 69.25 +0.90 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.00 +0.35 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 73.55 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 69.30 +0.60 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.21 +1.37 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 67.08 -2.12 -3.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 71.03 -2.12 -2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 71.03 -2.12 -2.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.25 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.34 +1.15 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 27 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 12 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 4 hours COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 2 hours Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 2 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 3 days Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

The OPEC+ Stalemate Isn't Over Just Yet

How Venezuela's Oil Crisis Triggered Mass Protests In Cuba

How Venezuela's Oil Crisis Triggered Mass Protests In Cuba

Cuba’s economic crisis is exacerbated…

Oil Has Become The Hottest Commodity On Wall Street

Oil Has Become The Hottest Commodity On Wall Street

Oil has come a long…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria May Finally Approve New Oil Bill After 2 Decades Of Work

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 14, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Africa's largest oil producer and exporter, Nigeria, is expected to pass its new petroleum bill—twenty years in the making—as early as Wednesday, despite last-minute amendments that have created some controversy.

The country's petroleum industry bill was submitted at the Senate at the end of last month.

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been two decades in the making to overhaul the way Nigeria will share its oil resources with international oil companies and aim to attract new investment in oil and gas.

Community leaders in Nigeria's oil-rich regions want changes to the latest version of the bill, asking for a larger share of revenues for the community.

According to an analysis by Reuters, the lawmakers in Nigeria could give their final approval to the bill as early as on Wednesday, although some debate had arisen due to provisions the Senate has added in recent days.

One of them includes giving refiners licenses to import crude linked to the refining capacity. This could basically give Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote a near-monopoly in fuel import licenses because the refinery his Dangote Group is currently building will have a massive capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd).

"It hinders the country's financial and economic progress because it transfers a huge chunk of public wealth to favoured businessmen," the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria said.

The other debatable last-minute provision in the new petroleum bill concerns exploration in northern Nigeria. The bill is creating a fund to back so-called 'frontier' exploration for oil in the northern part of the country. Community leaders in the south, however, think that the financial parameters for exploration in the north are high. According to the Pan Niger Delta Forum, the northern oil exploration fund levels are "provocative" and "wasteful," Reuters notes.

Still, despite the last-minute debates, the passing of the new petroleum bill shouldn't be delayed too much, analysts told Reuters.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Countering China’s Dominance In The Rare Earths Sector

Next Post

U.S. Looks To Slash Long-Duration Energy Storage Costs By 90% By 2030

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com