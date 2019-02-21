Nigeria Could Soon Start Cutting Oil Production

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.84 -0.32 -0.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.84 -0.24 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 +0.045 +1.69%
Mars US 19 hours 63.96 +0.41 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
Urals 2 days 64.17 -0.13 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.09 +0.93 +1.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.68 +0.95 +1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 +0.045 +1.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.36 -0.15 -0.23%
Murban 2 days 67.64 -0.01 -0.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.27 +0.89 +1.50%
Basra Light 2 days 69.66 +1.12 +1.63%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.50 +0.82 +1.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.09 +0.93 +1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.09 +0.93 +1.38%
Girassol 2 days 67.72 +1.01 +1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.92 +0.39 +0.90%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 46.51 +0.71 +1.55%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 54.31 +0.71 +1.32%
Premium Synthetic 46 days 57.16 +0.71 +1.26%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 52.16 -0.04 -0.08%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.16 +0.71 +1.41%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.16 +0.71 +1.41%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 53.41 +0.71 +1.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 57.36 +0.71 +1.25%
Central Alberta 20 hours 52.01 +0.71 +1.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.27 +0.27 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.87 +0.83 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.37 +0.83 +1.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.82 +0.83 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 hour Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 6 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.
  • 3 hours Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 5 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 5 hours students walk out of school in protest of climate change
  • 11 hours North Korea's Kim To Travel To Vietnam By Train, Summit At Government Guesthouse
  • 15 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 1 day Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 22 hours Europe Adds Saudi Arabia to Dirty-Money Blacklist
  • 19 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 18 hours America’s Shale Boom Keeps Rolling Even as Wildcatters Save Cash
  • 3 hours Mineral rights owners,

Breaking News:

Nigeria Could Soon Start Cutting Oil Production

Forget EVs, Detroit's Big 3 Battle For Heavy-Duty Truck Segment

Forget EVs, Detroit's Big 3 Battle For Heavy-Duty Truck Segment

While electric vehicles are stealing…

The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

A huge 495-MW energy storage…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Could Soon Start Cutting Oil Production

By Irina Slav - Feb 21, 2019, 11:30 AM CST Egina Total

Nigeria could start reducing its crude oil production in line with the OPEC-wide output cut agreed last December, President Muhammadu Buhari said as quoted by Nigeria media, speaking to a special envoy of the Saudi king Salman.

The country was not this time exempted from the cuts: OPEC assigned it a production cut quota of 2.5 percent of the 1.7 million bpd the West African country was producing when the cut agreement was struck. This amounts to about 40,000 bpd, Energy Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said at the time.

However, instead of reducing its production, Nigeria boosted it with the start of production at the giant Egina offshore field, operated by French Total. The French supermajor began production at Egina on December 29. Total noted that the plateau production at the ultra-deepwater field would be 200,000 barrels of oil per day, which would account for some 10 percent of Nigeria’s oil production at that future point.

Following a wave of militant violence in 2016 and early 2017 that crippled the country’s oil industry, Nigeria’s oil production started to recover in the latter half of 2017, when attacks on oil infrastructure subsided. According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the country’s oil production increased by 9 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.

Now, however, Saudi Arabia is showing determination to get everyone in line to boost prices, and is sending a special envoy to Nigeria, one of OPEC’s larger producers. Indeed, Buhari was quoted as saying he wished there was no need for Nigeria to reduce its production of crude oil and he’d rather the country could produce more.

He went on to add that “I have listened carefully to the message. I will speak with the Minister of State for Petroleum. I will call for the latest production figures. I know that it is in our interest to listen. We will cooperate.” The statement issued after the meeting also said higher oil prices would be beneficial for both Saudi Arabia and Nigeria: an argument that has been put to the test repeatedly and has not invariably passed this test.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Glencore Pressured To Curb Coal Production

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

 Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com