Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 69.80 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.252 +0.001 +0.07%

Graph down Marine 17 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 17 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 17 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 17 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.86 -1.36 -2.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.93 -1.90 -3.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 70.38 -1.75 -2.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.78 -1.75 -2.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.13 -1.50 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.38 -1.75 -2.61%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.38 -1.75 -2.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 67.13 -1.75 -2.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 70.03 -1.40 -1.96%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.38 -1.80 -2.68%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.65 -1.97 -2.57%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.60 -1.48 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.74 -1.48 -1.92%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Nigeria Approves New Petroleum Bill After 20-Year Delay

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Nigeria's House of Representatives voted on Friday to approve a new petroleum industry bill in Africa's top oil producer and exporter, putting an end to 20 years of debates and delays.

The House voted in favor of the bill on Friday, after the Senate had endorsed the new legislation on Thursday, Bloomberg reports.

The new petroleum bill is aimed at attracting more foreign capital to the country's oil sector, Nigeria says.

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been two decades in the making to overhaul the way Nigeria will share its oil resources with international oil companies and aim to attract new investment in oil and gas.

International oil majors have not been flocking to Nigerian oil assets now that fossil fuels are even more fiercely competing for Big Oil's capital plans as majors start shifting more funding to low-carbon energy sources.

Oil firms operating in Nigeria, including Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies, have received some concessions in the latest version of the bill compared to a previous draft from last year, according to Bloomberg.

Nigeria has agreed to reduce the taxes and royalties and exempted deep offshore oil and gas production from the so-called "hydrocarbons tax."

Nigerian lawmakers now passed the bill, despite some last-minute debates regarding two provisions the Senate had added in recent days. One of them included giving refiners licenses to import crude linked to their refining capacity. This could basically give Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote a near-monopoly in fuel import licenses because the refinery his Dangote Group is currently building will have a massive capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The other debatable last-minute provision concerns exploration in northern Nigeria. The bill is creating a fund to back so-called 'frontier' exploration for oil in the northern part of the country. Community leaders in the south, however, think that the financial parameters for exploration in the north are high.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Greenland Ditches Oil Exploration Efforts After 50 Years Of Failure

Next Post

Another Major Firm Quits Oil Drilling In Great Australia Bight

