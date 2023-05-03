New York State Successfully Passes Ban On Natural Gas Stoves

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 68.14 -3.52 -4.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.91 -3.41 -4.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 72.02 -3.12 -4.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 2.170 -0.044 -1.99%
Graph down Gasoline 50 mins 2.312 -0.124 -5.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 1 day 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.312 -0.124 -5.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.91 -1.03 -1.30%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.89 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.69 -4.58 -5.93%
Graph down Basra Light 520 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.20 -4.97 -6.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.54 -4.30 -5.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.87 -4.12 -6.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 50.41 -4.00 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.81 -4.00 -5.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.06 -4.00 -5.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 69.21 -4.00 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.21 -4.00 -5.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 76.16 -4.00 -4.99%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.51 -4.00 -5.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.75 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.12 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 hours The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

New York State Successfully Passes Ban On Natural Gas Stoves

Pioneer CEO Retirement Could Reignite Exxon Takeover Talks

Pioneer CEO Retirement Could Reignite Exxon Takeover Talks

The retirement of Scott Sheffield,…

Saudi Aramco Replaces Microsoft As The World’s Second-Largest Company

Saudi Aramco Replaces Microsoft As The World’s Second-Largest Company

Saudi Aramco has overtaken Microsoft…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

New York State Successfully Passes Ban On Natural Gas Stoves

By Julianne Geiger - May 03, 2023, 3:28 PM CDT

New York successfully passed a law late on Tuesday night to ban natural gas stoves and appliances in all new buildings. It is the first state in the nation to pass such legislation.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Democratic lawmakers passed the state’s new $229 billion budget, which included a provision for ending natural gas and other fossil fuel-powered hookups in new buildings.

The legislation includes a ban on gas stoves, gas furnaces, and propane heating in all residential buildings seven stories and shorter by 2026. Buildings taller than seven stories will be allowed to install gas-powered appliances until 2029. Large industrial buildings are exempt from the ban.

Late last week, The Washington Post reported that Governor Hochul and lawmakers reached a handshake deal on the new law. 

Some cities have already passed bans on gas stove hookups, including Berkley, California, which passed a ban in 2019. Last month, however, an appeals court ruled against the city of Berkley, California, over its scheme to ban natural gas hookups in new buildings. In the ruling, the court sided against Berkely, saying that its 2019 ban on natural gas hookups effectively banned all appliances operating with natural gas, which it was not allowed to do because of federal legislation that pre-empts such local legislation.

New York City passed its own version of a gas hookup ban for new builds in 2021.

Hochul said that the new budget would put “New York on trajectory to a cleaner, healthier future.”

But the American Gas Association president and CEO Karen Harbert said that “Any push to ban natural gas would raise costs to consumers, jeopardize environmental progress and deny affordable energy to underserved populations,” according to CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies To Launch $27 Billion Energy Project In Iraq This Month

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com