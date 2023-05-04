Equinor Beats Earnings Estimates Despite Oil & Gas Price Slump

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.68 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.63 +0.30 +0.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 72.30 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.181 +0.011 +0.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.331 +0.009 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.331 +0.009 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.82 -5.09 -6.53%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.93 -4.96 -6.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 69.22 -3.47 -4.77%
Graph down Basra Light 520 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 71.44 -3.76 -5.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.69 -3.85 -4.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.09 -2.78 -4.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 47.35 -3.06 -6.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 70.75 -3.06 -4.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.00 -3.06 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 66.15 -3.06 -4.42%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 62.85 -3.06 -4.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 62.85 -3.06 -4.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.15 -3.06 -4.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 73.10 -3.06 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.45 -3.06 -4.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.75 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.12 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 22 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 24 hours The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Senate Serves Blow To U.S. Solar Industry With Tariff Reinstatement

In A World First, California Bans New Diesel Truck Sales From 2036

In A World First, California Bans New Diesel Truck Sales From 2036

California’s regulators have unanimously voted…

Solar Stocks Routed After Enphase Issues Weak Guidance

Solar Stocks Routed After Enphase Issues Weak Guidance

Enphase’s weak guidance led to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Beats Earnings Estimates Despite Oil & Gas Price Slump

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 04, 2023, 6:42 AM CDT

Norway’s energy major Equinor on Thursday reported adjusted earnings for the first quarter that beat the analyst consensus as increased production partly offset a decline in oil prices and a crash in natural gas prices compared to a year earlier.  

Equinor booked adjusted earnings before tax of $12 billion for the first quarter, down by 33% compared to the first quarter of 2022 but higher than the $11.2 billion expected by an analyst consensus of 26 analysts provided by the company. Adjusted earnings after tax of $3.5 billion also beat the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion, although they slid by 36% year over year.    

The earnings were down from the same quarter last year “due to lower prices for liquids and gas but partly offset by production growth,” the Norwegian major said.

Like other European majors such as BP and TotalEnergies, Equinor also reported a strong contribution to the earnings from marketing and trading.

“The Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) segment contributed with earnings, well above the new and increased guided range, mainly driven by crude, products, and liquids trading,” Equinor said.

The realized price for piped natural gas to Europe averaged $18.8 per MMBtu, and realized liquids prices were $73.8 per barrel, down by 37% and 24%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Equinor is now the single biggest provider of natural gas to Europe after Russia’s Gazprom cut off most of its supply to the EU after the Russian invasion of Ukraine early last year.

“Gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) remained high and stable, contributing to European energy security,” the Norwegian company said.

Equinor boosted oil and gas production in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, driven by the ramp-up of new fields and wells, and fields back in production, such as Johan Sverdrup phase 2 and Snøhvit in Norway and Peregrino in Brazil.

Equinor’s earnings above estimates follow profit beats at the two U.S. supermajors, Exxon and Chevron, and UK supermajor BP.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New York State Successfully Passes Ban On Natural Gas Stoves

Next Post

Senate Serves Blow To U.S. Solar Industry With Tariff Reinstatement

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com