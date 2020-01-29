New Regulations Could Favor Oil Speculators

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.36 -0.12 -0.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.94 +0.13 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.865 -0.043 -2.25%
Mars US 20 hours 54.13 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
Urals 2 days 55.70 -1.45 -2.54%
Louisiana Light 3 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Louisiana Light 3 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 3 days 49.80 -1.29 -2.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.865 -0.043 -2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.90 -3.54 -5.67%
Murban 2 days 60.48 -3.41 -5.34%
Iran Heavy 2 days 48.71 +0.78 +1.63%
Basra Light 2 days 63.47 -1.89 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.24 +1.06 +1.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Girassol 2 days 61.04 +0.61 +1.01%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.33 +0.25 +0.73%
Western Canadian Select 13 hours 30.98 +0.34 +1.11%
Canadian Condensate 13 hours 51.88 +0.34 +0.66%
Premium Synthetic 13 hours 53.88 +0.34 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 13 hours 46.08 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 13 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Peace Sour 13 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 13 hours 45.48 +0.34 +0.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 49.98 +0.34 +0.68%
Central Alberta 13 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.91 -1.25 -2.01%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.43 +0.34 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 3 days 43.50 -1.00 -2.25%
Buena Vista 3 days 62.37 -1.05 -1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 3 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 3 hours China gets caught?
  • 11 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 21 hours Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 24 hours Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 30 mins Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 29 mins US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 2 days Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value

Breaking News:

US Sanctions Bar Iran From Accessing $5B Energy Export Revenue

The Oil Industry’s Radioactive Secret

The Oil Industry’s Radioactive Secret

An investigative journalist has written…

Coronavirus Sends Panic Through Oil Markets

Coronavirus Sends Panic Through Oil Markets

Oil prices continued to fall…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

New Regulations Could Favor Oil Speculators

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 29, 2020, 9:30 AM CST Oil Speculators

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is preparing to release new oil speculation rules that would limit the number of positions hedge funds and other speculators can open on oil and other commodities, Bloomberg has reported, citing unnamed sources in the know.

However, the new rules could end up benefiting traders, according to the Bloomberg sources, as they would include higher maximum thresholds for commodity bets for some commodity contracts that are physically settled. The reason, the source said, was that the CFTC has based the new rules on data about deliverable supplies of various commodities, and that data suggests that the amount of these deliverable supplies is higher than earlier estimations suggested.

The need for tougher regulation on commodity speculation was one of the consequences of the 2008 financial crisis. Over the last ten years, however, the CFTC has met with strong opposition from powerful stakeholders in the commodity sphere, including the energy industry, among others. Now, however, this opposition could quieten as the rules would favor large speculators, according to the Bloomberg sources.

Currently, the CFTC has position limits on nine agricultural commodity contracts. Bourses, for their part, impose their own limits on energy and precious metals futures. With the new rules, the Bloomberg source said, the CFTC position limits are likely to be higher than those imposed by exchanges and exchanges might end up having to relax their limits in response to the official ones.

All in all, according to the sources, it would be better for stakeholders in the commodity trading area if the new rules are approved now rather than after the elections in November when the CFTC could see a change of management. Democrats, the logic goes, would be a lot stricter than Republicans in setting futures speculation limits, so it is in the interest of those opposing any changes so far to play along with the CFTC.

The commission is voting on the new rules on Thursday.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is The Virus-Induced Oil Price Slide Finally Over?

Next Post

Houthis Claim Responsibility For Today’s Failed Air Strike On Aramco Facilities

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com