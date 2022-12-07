New Mexico Will Overtake Mexico’s Crude Oil Output This Month

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.02 -1.23 -1.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.17 -1.18 -1.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.79 -0.93 -1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.608 +0.139 +2.54%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.094 -0.055 -2.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.094 -0.055 -2.55%

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.92 -3.03 -3.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.09 -3.19 -3.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.63 -4.61 -5.75%
Graph down Basra Light 373 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.81 -5.05 -6.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.22 -4.78 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.76 -1.47 -2.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.00 -2.68 -4.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 76.40 -2.68 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 74.65 -2.68 -3.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 71.80 -2.68 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 69.80 -2.68 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 78.75 -2.68 -3.29%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 68.10 -2.68 -3.79%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.75 -2.50 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.22 -5.55 -6.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.33 -2.68 -3.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.51 -3.18 -3.80%

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

New Mexico Will Overtake Mexico’s Crude Oil Output This Month

By Alex Kimani - Dec 07, 2022, 11:00 AM CST

New Mexico is set to overtake Mexico’s crude oil production in the current month. That’s what commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have projected in a new report obtained by Oilprice.com, with New Mexico’s production in September just 74,000 barrels per day less than Mexico’s.

The surge in New Mexico’s output is centered on two counties, Lea and Eddy, where 16 percent of active U.S. oil rigs are currently employed. Rising New Mexico output is one reason why we do not share concerns that the U.S. is past its peak; we expect crude oil output to reach a new all-time high in June 2023,” StanChart says in the report.

The experts have forecast that U.S. crude oil output will hit an all-time high in June 2023, noting that total U.S. oil liquids output (including biofuels and natural gas liquids, NGLs) has already fully recovered after crashing during the pandemic. 

Total US oil liquids output in September clocked in at 19.502mb/d, surpassing the previous all-time high (January 2020) by 265kb/d. A strong base effect (due to hurricane activity in September 2021) accelerated September y/y growth to 1.35mb/d for crude oil and 1.919mb/d for total oil liquids. StanChart says the annual growth numbers will be more modest, and has forecast y/y growth in U.S. supply in 2022 to come in at 663kb/d for crude oil and 1.191mb/d for total oil liquids.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently did an about-face, raising its forecast for oil production next year to reach 12.34M bbl/day next year, breaking the record 12.31M bbl/day set in 2019. Last month, in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA revised its 2023 production outlook lower by 21kb/d to 12.31mb/d and 2023 growth lower by 121kb/d to 487kb/d.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

