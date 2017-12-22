New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 hours 58.47 +0.11 +0.19%
Brent Crude 20 hours 64.73 +0.30 +0.47%
Natural Gas 16 hours 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Mars US 17 hours 59.90 +0.24 +0.40%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.71 +0.28 +0.51%
Natural Gas 16 hours 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.98 +0.20 +0.32%
Murban 1 day 64.83 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 1 day 61.18 -0.10 -0.16%
Basra Light 1 day 60.65 +0.23 +0.38%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.81 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 1 day 64.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 hours 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 71 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 71 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 71 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 71 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 71 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 71 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 71 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 71 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 71 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 1 day 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.44 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 1 day 52.42 +0.11 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.92 +0.11 +0.20%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.11 +0.27 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 18 hours Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 20 hours Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 22 hours Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 23 hours New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 1 day Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 1 day Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 2 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 2 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 2 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 2 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 2 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 2 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 2 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 3 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 3 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 3 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 3 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 3 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 3 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 3 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 4 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 4 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 4 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 4 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 4 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 4 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 4 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 4 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 4 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 5 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 5 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 5 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 5 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 5 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 5 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 7 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 8 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 8 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 8 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field

Breaking News:

Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018

Our 5 Top Picks For A Booming Marijuana Market

Our 5 Top Picks For A Booming Marijuana Market

Marijuana markets are set to…

Oil Prices Stable On Flat Oil Rig Count

Oil Prices Stable On Flat Oil Rig Count

Oil traded sideways on the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes

By Irina Slav - Dec 22, 2017, 10:30 AM CST Pipeline

The new chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Kevin McIntyre, has hinted at the possibility of making changes to the current gas pipeline approval procedure that the watchdog follows.

While McIntyre made a point of saying "Without prejudging anything and without intending to forecast a policy direction, he went on to say that it's a matter we believe of good governance to take a fresh look at this area and to give all stakeholders and the public an opportunity to weigh in on" the possible need for such changes.

The chairman was speaking at the first open meeting of the FERC after he took office earlier this month and said he would commission a review of the current process. The form of the review is yet to be decided on, but McIntyre noted that it will be as transparent and thorough as possible.

The review initiative was part of McIntyre pledge during his Senate confirmation hearings as he said he would seek to identify any areas ripe for improvement. The current gas pipeline approval regime has been in place since 1999.

Environmental groups praised the chairman’s promise: protests at the watchdog have become frequent in recent years, with environmentalists arguing that not all pipeline projects that received the green light from the regulator actually served the public interests.

Related: Aramco’s “Acquisition Hit List”

Now, these groups are hoping that the new chairman will introduce changes that would right what they believe is a wrong, even though McIntyre told media after the open meeting that his statement concerning the policy review "should not be read as a complaint with our current policy."

Separately, the FERC announced it will be tightening mandatory reporting requirements about cybersecurity incidents. Until now, the FERC’s critical infrastructure protection reliability standard only covered occurrences that compromise or disrupt at least one reliability task, Platts reports, while now the standard will be broadened to include incidents that attempt to compromise the grid.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura

Next Post

Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 Alt text

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 Alt text

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Alt text

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com