Natural Gas Futures Slide 6% On Weaker Than Expected Demand

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.61 +3.12 +3.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.04 +2.90 +3.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.97 +3.80 +4.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.431 -0.335 -4.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.478 +0.108 +4.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.478 +0.108 +4.54%

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 307 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.24 -1.74 -2.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 81.64 -1.74 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 79.89 -1.74 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.04 -1.74 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 75.04 -1.74 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.99 -1.74 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 73.34 -1.74 -2.32%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Natural Gas Futures Slide 6% On Weaker Than Expected Demand

By Alex Kimani - Oct 03, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Natural gas prices have continued falling with natural gas futures adding to their losses in early trading Monday as the markets fret over receding domestic demand prospects, rising production and possible disruption for American LNG export. 

 

Natural gas prices were down 6.08% on Monday at 10:46 a.m. EST, trading at $6.358, continuing their slide from Friday. 

ICAP Technical Analysis analyst Brian LaRose has told Natural Gas Intelligence that the bulls are in trouble because they “can not seem to find their footing, and they need to do more than just prevent natural gas from selling off. If they can not, a more substantial test of the $6.600-6.220 zone, even a drop to $5.730-5.713-5.689 is possible from here.”

EBW Analytics Group senior analyst Eli Rubin has also highlighted the “extremely weak” prices in the physical market.

While demand was particularly weak with Hurricane Ian, Cove Point LNG offline, and weather-driven demand at a seasonal nadir, the soft market is indicative of further downside risks,” Rubin told NGI.

That said, natural gas prices could soon find a floor with the International Energy Agency (IEA) recently predicting that global gas markets will remain tight next year as Russian piped gas supplies dwindle despite gas demand falling in Europe in response to high prices and energy saving measures. 

According to the agency, global natural gas markets have been tightening since 2021 despite global gas consumption declining by 0.8% this year as a result of a record 10% contraction in Europe and flat demand in the Asia Pacific region. However, global gas consumption is forecast to inch up by 0.4% next year.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

