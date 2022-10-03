IEA: Global Gas Markets To Remain Tight Through 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.49 +4.00 +5.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.90 +3.76 +4.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.97 +3.80 +4.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.525 -0.241 -3.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.523 +0.153 +6.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.523 +0.153 +6.46%

Graph up Marine 4 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 4 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 308 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 58.24 -1.74 -2.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.64 -1.74 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.89 -1.74 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.04 -1.74 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.04 -1.74 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 83.99 -1.74 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.34 -1.74 -2.32%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Futures Slide 6% On Weaker Than Expected Demand

Crude oil exports from all…

Smelter shutdowns in Europe and…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

IEA: Global Gas Markets To Remain Tight Through 2023

By Alex Kimani - Oct 03, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted that global gas markets will remain tight next year as Russian piped gas supplies dwindle despite gas demand falling in Europe in response to high prices and energy saving measures.

According to the agency, global natural gas markets have been tightening since 2021 despite global gas consumption declining by 0.8% this year as a result of a record 10% contraction in Europe and flat demand in the Asia Pacific region. However, global gas consumption is forecast to inch up by 0.4% next year.

Gas consumption has fallen the most In Europe after contracting 10% in the first eight months of the current year driven by a 15% drop in the industrial sector as businesses curtailed production due to soaring prices. Meanwhile, Russian pipeline gas supply to Europe has dwindled to just a trickle after the shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany in early September

If Moscow carries out a threat to sanction Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz, one of the last functioning Russian gas supply routes to Europe could be shut, exacerbating the energy crisis just as the crucial winter heating season begins.

Europe has managed to fill the gap of Russian pipeline gas this year, mainly through increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. The IEA has forecast that Europe's LNG imports will increase by over 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) this year, more than double the amount for the rest of the globe.

Related: Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

On the other hand, Asia's LNG imports are expected to stay at lower levels than last year for the rest of 2022, in large part due to high gas prices in Europe helping the continent draw in more cargoes. In contrast, China’s LNG imports are expected to rise in 2023 under a series of new contracts concluded since the start of 2021 as well as a colder-than-average winter leading to additional demand from northeast Asia.

The IEA has predicted EU gas storage would be less than 20% full in February if LNG supply remains robust in the event that Russian supply to Europe completely stops from Nov. 1, but could go as low as 5% full by February if LNG supply dwindles.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Leave a comment

